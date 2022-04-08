KENT, Ohio – Bowling Green State University baseball kicked off the weekend series against the Kent State Golden Flashes with a 9-5 victory on Friday.
Gage Schenk gave the Falcons a tremendous start, going 6.2 innings while giving up just one run on four hits and striking out five. The BGSU bats burst into action to support Schenk with each batter having at least one base hit and the team blasting three home runs.
Adam Furnas and Justin Fugitt each ripped a two-run home run while Jack Krause pitched in a solo shot for the Falcons at the plate. Krause and Fugitt each tallied three RBI while Furnas had a pair of Ryan Johnston supplied one in the win.
With the win, the Falcons have now won their last four MAC contests and are 4-1 in their last five games. The win also marks the first MAC win on the road for the Falcons.
The Falcons were able to get a two-out rally in the top of the first. Kyle Gurney logged a single for the game's first hit before Furnas sent a ball over the fence in straight away center for a quick 2-0 lead in favor of BGSU.
Bowling Green added another tally in the third inning. Furnas drew a two-out walk before a Nathan Rose single put runners at the corners for BGSU. Fugitt was able to poke a hit through the right side of the infield to score Furnas to extend the lead to 3-0.
In the fourth, Archer was hit by a pitch to get on base before stealing second, his second stolen base of the game. That set up an RBI single up the middle by Ryan Johnston to stretch the lead to 4-0 Falcons.
The Falcons nearly tallied another in the inning, but a perfect throw from center to home arrived in time to end the inning.
Fugitt kept the scoring going in the fifth, blasting a two-run shot off the scoreboard in right field, making it 6-0 Bowling Green.
Archer led off the sixth with a double to right center, one-hopping the wall. He was then moved to third on a bunt single by Johnston to temporarily put runners at the corners before Johnston stole second. Krause then delivered a two-RBI double to the right field corner, pushing the lead to 8-0 Falcons.
Kent State got on the board in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run, cutting the lead to 8-1.
The Falcons quickly responded in the top of eighth as Krause sent a ball over the right field fence, Bowling Green's third home run of the game, to reclaim an eight-run advantage at 9-1.
The Golden Flashes had a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to trim the lead to 9-3.
Kent State added two runs in the bottom of the ninth, making it 9-5 for the final.
STAT LEADERS
Gage Schenk: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 5 K
Jack Krause: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 SB
Justin Fugitt: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI
Adam Furnas: 2-for-4, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Ryan Johnston: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI
Nathan Archer: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 SB
FALCON STAT FACTS
Each batter in the Falcons' starting lineup logged at least one base hit over the course of the game.
Allowing just one run in the game, Schenk has given up two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts.
With two base hits Archer extended his hitting streak to seven games. Over those seven games Archer is 10-for-25 (.400) with seven runs scored, five RBI, a double, two triples and a home run.
Furnas' two-hit day extended a streak of nine straight games where he has managed to get on base. Over those nine games, Furnas has scored 13 times in 21 trips to the base paths, scoring nearly 62% of the time he gets on base during the stretch.
Krause logged both a home run and a double in the contest. Krause now has nine doubles and seven home runs, both marks that lead the team.
The win over the Golden Flashes is the first for Bowling Green since 2019, marking the first time beating Kent State during the Coach Hallock Era, with Kent State being Hallock's alma mater.
The Falcons and Golden Flashes will continue the weekend series on Saturday with a doubleheader. The first game of the day is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch.