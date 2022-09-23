Loeffler

File. BGSU head football coach Scot Loeffler looks over a play chart last season.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green State University head football coach Scot Loeffler will not travel with the team this weekend due to a personal health matter school officials announced Friday afternoon.

The Falcons play at Mississippi State on Saturday at 12 p.m.

