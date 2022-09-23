Bowling Green State University head football coach Scot Loeffler will not travel with the team this weekend due to a personal health matter school officials announced Friday afternoon.
The Falcons play at Mississippi State on Saturday at 12 p.m.
Associate head coach and inside linebackers coach Steve Morrison will serve as acting head coach on Saturday. Running backs coach Brian White will serve as the game manager on the field since Morrison is in the booth on gameday.
Loeffler is expected to return to the sideline at Akron on Oct. 1.