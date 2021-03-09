The transfer portal for football can be very confusing.
“The majority of the guys that go to the transfer were going to graduate and they’ve been through some tough years here. And I understand it. My whole ideology with the transfer portal is very similar to coaches,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said. “And what I mean by that is this, if a kid wants to transfer to the same type of school, I disagree with it completely. The grass isn’t greener on the other side. But if a kid has the ability to come in and play at a Michigan and Alabama and truly be a player, not just a role player, that’s a whole different subject.”
Bowling Green currently has one transfer from the portal — Drew Gunther, quarterback, from Syracuse.
There are 14 currently Bowling Green players in the portal via information from 247Sports and Hustle Belt. Four of those players have new teams.
They are:
Running back, Andrew Clair.
Wide receiver, Noah Massey to Angelo State, Isaiah Johnson-Mack, Julian Ortega-Jones, Shon Strickland, Rodell Rahmaan.
Offensive line, Cameron Stage to Western Kentucky, Joe Maxwell, Jacob Allen.
Defensive line, Roland Waider.
Linebacker, Jerry Roberts to Arizona, DeMontae Haigler
Defensive backs, Caleb Biggers to Boise State, Dylan Pate. Diata Burns did enter the portal, but came back to Bowling Green.
However, there are 2,500 hundred players in the portal and roughly 150 Division I scholarships left, according to Loeffler.
“Where are they going. And they’re sacrificing their scholarship in regards to it. It makes no sense to me,” Loeffler said. “So I’m always on the side of caution. Let’s have all of the rules of engagement before we make such a huge decision in a young man’s career.
“Do you support the one-time transfer rule then or no?,” he said. “Of course I do. I just want to make sure that that the one-time transfer rule has the ability to negate the hard cap rule.”
Currently there is no transfer penalty from the NCAA.
“Now there is no transfer penalty and all the hard work that all these college coaches do across the country to build their team,” Loeffler said. “If guys want to leave because they’re not happy … or they got a better opportunity, we should not be penalized as coaches for those things, especially if we support the athlete and want to see him play at a Big Ten school.”