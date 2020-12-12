Bowling Green’s football team finished 0-5 and were out-scored 225-57 in the short 2020 season.
The sixth game scheduled for Saturday against Miami was dropped because of COVID-19 issues with Miami’s program. BG’s last non-winning season was 0-3 in 1919.
“We have a long way to go as we all know. We weren’t competitive this year,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said. “I thought we made really good strides in January in terms of discipline, how to do winning football on a daily basis. I thought we made improvements in February. It was the first time I felt us doing things the way that we needed to do things.
“Unfortunately, whenever we were sent home (in March) and we were doing everything on line, we fell back to some horrific habits,” he continued. “It is quite clear there is a process of winning. There is a way to go about winning. It doesn’t happen overnight. You need to learn it. You need to embrace it. You need to love the process. Eventually that process will love you back.”
The Falcons never had a lead in any of the five games.
“We are not very good right now. We beat ourselves left and right,” Loeffler said. “If you can teach your team how not to lose games, you are going to be super successful in this league in my opinion.”
On the bright side, the Falcons were able to play five games, especially giving young players an opportunity to be on the field. At least 40 freshmen were able to see some playing time.
In addition, all the current players will have another full year of eligibility.
“I am just excited that this year didn’t effect eligibility,” Loeffler said. “If we had played this whole year, we would have been in the same spot that we are in right now and they would have lost a year of eligibility.
“This is a bonus. This was pre-season 101 in my opinion,” he continued. “It was an opportunity to get a lot of people in. A lot of experience.”
Loeffler is pleased with the current 2020 recruits as well as the upcoming 2021 recruiting class that will be announced on Wednesday.
“The 2020 class that we recruited is a bunch of high-character guys. They get it. They knew what they were walking into,” Loeffler said. “Our ’21 kids … We have recruited the right kids, the right families, and they know the vision.
“Will there be people that will leave and come and go? It could be some older kids and all that,” he continued. “But for the most part I think they see the vision. They understand it.”
Loeffler added that the players in the 2020, 2021 and the 2022 classes need to come in and stay with the program.
“After you get through that 2022 class you are going to feel healthy, and I think we will be much better. I think we will be competitive,” Loeffler said.
On Friday, the players who were not injured went through a variety of drills and measurements. They will be tested again in January and then at the end of spring practice to see any improvement in those areas.
The current players will be going home soon before returning in January.
“These kids need to go home now. This has not been easy,” Loeffler said. “I’m beat. I’m tired and I have had enough. I can only imagine what these kids are going though … We need to get our minds right.
“In January, we have got to win battles that people don’t see,” Loeffler added. “Once you get that foundation of winning battles of really important stuff that the outside world doesn’t see … We have got a lot of work to do in that area.”
The Falcons currently have four non-league games for the 2021 season – at Tennessee, home games with South Alabama and Murray State, and a game at Minnesota.
The Mid-American Conference 2021 games have not been decided yet.