Bowling Green State University football coach Scot Loeffler has announced a restructuring of the coaching staff on the offensive side of the football, affecting three assistant coaches.
Terry Malone will oversee the running backs and offensive play calling, while Chris Hedden will move to the offensive line. Greg Nosal will take over the tight ends.
Offensive coordinator Malone will move from the offensive line to the running backs and will take over primary play-calling responsibility from Loeffler.
Malone has coached on both a Super Bowl champion team (the 2009 New Orleans Saints) and a national champion team (the 1997 Michigan Wolverines). He has completed two years in his second stint at BGSU.
Malone served for the Falcons in a variety of roles from 1986-95 and joined Loeffler at BGSU in 2019 as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He previously had coached the running backs at Western Michigan and has been the offensive coordinator at both Michigan and Purdue.
Hedden will coach his third position in three years at Bowling Green, moving from the tight ends to the offensive line. He was the running backs coach in 2019.
He has coached the offensive line both at Toledo and at Tiffin during his coaching career.
Hedden came to Bowling Green in 2019 as part of Loeffler’s first staff after a highly successful run as the offensive coordinator at Trine University from 2015-18. Hedden has coached at two other MAC schools (Toledo and Akron), and at the high school level.
Nosal will move from the running backs to the tight ends for his second season at Bowling Green, joining Loeffler’s staff in time for the 2020 season.
Nosal came to Bowling Green after serving as an offensive analyst at East Carolina. He was a graduate assistant, working with the tight ends, at his alma mater Virginia Tech, and also spent three years at Miami (Fla.). Nosal will also do some coaching of the offensive guards, a position in which he was a two-year starter for the Hokies.