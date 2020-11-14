It’s not getting any easier for the Bowling Green football Falcons.
The Falcons, 0-2 with losses to Toledo and Kent State, now host Buffalo Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Buffalo is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Northern Illinois (49-30) and Miami (30-10).
In the preseason polls, Buffalo was voted to win the Mid-American Conference East and the MAC championship. There are 15 starters returning from the 2019 team that finished 8-5, including UB’s first-ever bowl game victory over Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl.
“The thing that I love about their system, up-front they are right on both sides of the ball,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said about the Bulls. “I’ve watched their defense. I’ve watched their defensive front I’ve watched their offensive front and they are wired just right.
“For us to win this game from where we are at right now … we have got to win at all three phases (offense, defense, special teams). We can’t miss opportunities,” he continued. “We can’t come in and go — ¬we had seven dropped passes, we had seven protection breakdowns — and think that we are going to win. We have to make the plays when the plays present themselves.”
In the Falcons’ two losses this season, they have been out-scored a total of 100-27.
“We need to get this team to stop beating itself right now. That’s coaching. I’ll take all the criticism,” Loeffler said. “I also know it’s going to take some time to put all the pieces in place to be able to do that … We need to eliminate those mistakes.”
Even with the two lop-sided losses, Loeffler said the players are fired up.
“We just need to have the guys start doing things right on a consistent basis,” Loeffler said. “You have heard me about practice. Whenever you are dropping the ball in practice when you’re doing that translates to the game. It just doesn’t happen on game day.
“The fun thing about this is getting a group of people right now to get to that (consistent) point,” he continued. “It’s going to be fun to bring new guys in here with super talent and building things the right way.
“We will eventually start making those plays. We will eventually start covering people. We will eventually start tackling people. And good things are going to happen.”
Loeffler is also hoping to have more offensive success early in games.
“Good things right now have got to happen to us early because it sparks us, we stay in the game,” Loeffler said. “We are still not at that point when things don’t go right normally it just keeps going downhill.
“Those things are going to get improved. That’s going to happen with time,” he added. “We are going to keep chipping at it, keep working at it and it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen with time and it’s going to happen with recruiting.”
The BG-Buffalo game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.