Bowling Green State University football will look to get its first Mid-American Conference victory when the Falcons host Eastern Michigan at noon Saturday during Senior Day at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.
The Falcons come in 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the MAC while the Eagles are 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the MAC. The game will be televised on ESPN Plus.
The Eagles’ lone MAC win came over Miami, 13-12, with losses to Northern Illinois (27-20) and Ball State (38-31).
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler is familiar with eighth-year Eastern coach Chris Creighton.
“I know coach Creighton and that organization. I complimented him when I walked into the league. I remember being at Boston College and there was some crossover game that I watched Eastern,” Loeffler said. “They’re doing a good job. That’s not an easy place to win. He does a really good job. You can tell they’re wired the right way.
“They play extremely hard, which that’s a compliment to any coach when other coaches see that they have great effort. They do. They play really, really hard together.”
BGSU is 25-13-1 all-time against Eastern, including 5-1 against the Eagles when the Falcons win the turnover battle. Eastern has been winning that battle all season.
EMU has forced eight turnovers in 2021 and has scored points off each (five touchdowns, three field goals).
EMU has scored 44 points off those turnovers, once as a direct result of the play (98-yard interception-for-touchdown in 34-7 loss at No. 18 Wisconsin), and seven times in its subsequent offensive possession.
Both teams are strong at quarterback, too.
Although Eastern quarterback Ben Bryant’s 331 yards passing against Ball State was his second-best effort of the season, the EMU offense was able to put up a season best 339 yards passing against the Cardinals.
The difference was junior wideout Hassan Beydoun, who threw one pass for eight yards to help EMU secure the total, which is one yard better than Eastern’s 338 yards passing at Northern Illinois.
Bryant ranks first in the MAC and 18th nationally with a 68% completion clip in 2021. Furthermore, he ranks second in the MAC and 38th nationally with an 8.16 yards per pass attempt average. He also ranks inside the nation’s top-50 (46th) in passing efficiency (146.1)
Through seven games, BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald is No. 2 in the MAC in passing yards (1,641) and passing yards per game (234.4). He is No. 1 in completions per game (22.14) and No. 3 in total offense (235.9).
The numbers look good, but the Falcons still have just two wins.
Loeffler said the Falcons need a way to not allow key plays destroy the team’s chances to win — like in BGSU’s three MAC losses to Kent State (27-20), Akron (35-20) and Northern Illinois (34-26).
“Games come down to five, six, and whenever you’re playing one versus two, normally two plays,” Loeffler said. “You never know when those are going to show up and what happens with our young football team is we’re up and down.
“We’re up and down regarding preparation, we’re up and down in terms of the offseason. We’ve done good things, but not to the standards that are going to get by those five to seven plays.
“We’ve got to get rid of those five-to-seven plays. We’re going to go out and we’re going to play hard. We’re going to give ourselves a chance. But we got to get over this hump of those five-to-seven plays.”
Loeffler said despite three straight MAC losses, he envisions that more wins are in store for the Falcons.
“Vision, it’s not being able to see that, but it will look way past in the future. We’re going to win some more games this year,” Loeffler said.
“The misconception is that every single game we’re going out and we’re trying to win, but we also know that in the big picture what the formula is to winning. We’re on schedule, and that’s why I feel good in terms of going from not being able to even remotely compete to having a chance to win.
“We can win the rest of our games, but we can lose every single one of them, but at least we got a chance. In the big picture, in the back of my mind and the reason I keep bringing it up now is I don’t want to start this process in January.”
“We’re trying to figure it out now in the next five weeks and then when we get into the offseason, we’re going to really learn what elite programs do so we don’t lose those five-to-seven plays. The misconception out there is that we’re packing it in, heck no,” continued Loeffler.
“We could win the rest of our games, but we can lose them, too. But we want to have the big vision and understand that there’s a way about doing business all the time that gives you a chance to win those five-to-seven plays.”