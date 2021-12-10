When Bowling Green State University sophomore guard Kaden Matheny was injured in Tuesday night’s basketball game, junior guard Isaac Elsasser, a 2019 Bowling Green High School graduate, got thrown into the fire.
“Coach (Michael Huger) always tells me to stay ready,” Elsasser said. “You never know what is going to happen — an injury, foul trouble. I was just tried to stay locked in on the bench and stay focused and whenever my name is called, I am ready.”
Isaac, the son of BGSU Senior Associate Athletic Director for Internal Affairs Jim Elsasser, was a two-time All-Northern Lakes League, all-district and honorable mention All-Ohio selection as a Bobcat.
He is the BGHS all-time leader in career points (1,390), 3-point field goals (163) and consecutive varsity starts (82). He was captain his final three seasons as a Bobcat, averaging 21 points and six rebounds as a senior.
At BGSU, Elsasser has become more than just another player.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Elsasser played a crucial role in the Falcons’ 73-72 win over Oakland at the Stroh Center.
“Isaac is always ready. I say to him about every game, ‘Be ready. You never know when I’m going to call on you,’” Huger said. “That is the hardest job because you may not play for 35 minutes, and I may call on you for the last five because I think you can knock down free throws or something like that.”
Elsasser played nine minutes and three seconds, but when he was in the game the Falcons were a plus-eight scoring. There is a reason for that.
“He does a great job of being in the right place on defense,” Huger said.“He is always in position. He is always in great help position. He understands the offense more than most of these guys.
“Most of these guys are new to the program, where Isaac has been here now for a couple years. He understands the offense, he understands the defensive scheme, so that was his minutes at the end because I thought he understands the defense the best.”
Elsasser played the final 2:30 of the first half, then finished out most of the final minutes of the second half in a game that went down to the wire.
He scored his only two points on a transition layup after sophomore guard Josiah Fulcher found him open on a long downcourt pass, giving the Falcons a 60-57 lead with eight minutes remaining.
Elsasser was on the court when BGSU junior forward Chandler Turner hit his game-winning three with 35 seconds remaining, and he was on the court when the Falcons got a last second stop to secure the win.
“Oakland is a good team so that is a good win for us, so we’re looking to build on it,” Elsasser said.
Elsasser said his team’s defensive stops down the stretch and in the final seconds were the difference.
“It was just not letting anyone get anything easy. There was that one stop and there was still .9 second left, so we really had to get two straight stops but we all dug in and fought hard,” Elsasser said.
Elsasser was on the court for another reason — to help deal with Oakland’s 1-3-1 zone defense, which the Golden Grizzlies employed most of the game.
“I thought we executed the game plan really well, but this is the first time we’ve seen that 1-3-1 zone, so we were practicing zone offense all week. I thought we got some good looks and converted them,” Elsasser said.
The Falcons shot 41% from the field (26-for-63) including 38% (9-for-24) from 3-point territory, which Huger said is key against a zone defense.
“I thought the offense worked extremely well — we were able to score 73 points against it. Most teams don’t score that much against what they do because they haven’t seen it,” Huger said.
“We found something that worked that we run pretty much against zone, and we ran it basically the whole game. The whole second half they had some stops, and we had 22 turnovers which is way too high, but a lot of turnovers were careless.
“I thought we did a great job of attacking the zone in the right spots and making shots. That’s the biggest thing against a zone is making shots.
“Most teams see that in maybe five of their games, and teams are not able to make shots against a zone, so the first thing that worries you is we are not going to make shots. Then you make shots and guys get into a rhythm,” Huger continued.
“That’s the biggest thing is they get you out of rhythm with a zone, but the way we attacked it we were still in rhythm, and we were able to attack the zone all night long.”
Elsasser said the fans inside the Stroh Center made the difference as the game went down to the wire.
“That was crazy. That was probably the best atmosphere we’ve had all season,” Elsasser said. “Last year, having no fans, I mean this is what we missed all last year. It was nice to get the win at home and in front of our home fans.”
Elsasser was not the only one embracing the environment. Turner loved the reaction the team got on Heroes Night, honoring military, first responders and health care workers.
“We were hyped because this was the first time we were in a close game and to have that atmosphere and to have the crowd behind us, it was crazy,” Turner said.