Five players reached double figures as Bowling Green State University routed Miami, 94-61, in Mid-American Conference women’s basketball action at the Stroh Center Monday.
“We saw really good team-ness on both ends of the floor, offensively and defensively,” BGSU coach Robyn Fralick said. “We just had a lot of kids impact the game. I thought we were locked in.”
BGSU improves to 12-10 overall and 7-6 in the MAC, while the Redhawks fall to 8-15 and 4-10.
The Falcons shot a blistering 60% (37-for-62) from the field, including 11-for-20 (55%) from three-point range.
BGSU sophomore guard Nyla Hampton had 16 points and three assists and junior guard Elissa Brett had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Senior forward Kadie Hempfling had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists, freshman guard Amy Velasco scored 11 and freshman forward Zoe Miller had 11 points and four assists.
Hampton said winning by 33 points makes the game of basketball that much more enjoyable.
“I mean, it’s always fun in games like that. You can’t help but smile after them,” Hampton said. “It’s so fun.
“We talked about before the game that we are so luck to play the game that we love on a day (Valentine’s Day) that is dedicated to love and it’s just so cool to see people who have become your sister go out there and just have a good time.”
However, it was the one Falcon who did not reach double figures who may have impacted the game the most — sophomore guard Kenzie Lewis.
Lewis was on track to have a quadruple-double, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, eight assists and six steals, if she had been on the court more than 23 minutes and 37 seconds.
Lewis said fifth-year senior guard Madisen Parker provided the motivation.
“Madisen Parker and I were talking about some project that she had done, about getting into the ‘flow-state,’ and I think that was where I was tonight.
“I mean, I kind of felt like a little kid out there just having fun with the game I love,” Lewis added.
As a result, BGSU’s bench outscored Miami’s bench, 36-10, and the Falcons had 11 steals, outscoring Miami 27-11 off 22 Redhawk turnovers.
Miami shot 48% (25-for-54) from the floor but made just one of 13 triples.
Despite her team scoring 94 points, Hampton said the focus was on defense.
“Honestly, the confidence comes from defense,” Hampton continued. “I know I talk about defense a lot, but it really is the thing that drives us.
“When we are playing connected together on defense, our offense just flows so easily.”
For the Falcons, Parker scored seven points, sophomore forward Sophie Dziekan scored six, sophomore guard Morgan Sharps scored three and freshman guard Jocelyn Tate added two points.
Junior guard Peyton Scott led the Redhawks with 19 points, four assists and two steals and sophomore guard Edyn Battle scored 18 points.
Junior forward Tejah Foster-Walker and freshman guard Ivy Wolf scored six apiece and sophomore guard Katie Richason scored four points.
Sophomore guard Katie Davidson, junior forward Tihanna Fulton, sophomore center Jada Duckett and freshman guard Sydney Watkins added two points each for the Redhawks.
The blowout win came two days after after an 80-51 loss to MAC leader Toledo.
“The last 48 hours have been about focusing on taking accountability within ourselves and really locking in on defense because we felt that was our biggest thing we need to improve on from our last game,” Hampton said.
Lewis added, “There was a lot of reflection, but also there was that next-game mentality. We’ve got big games coming up fast and we can’t dwell on a loss, and we can’t celebrate a win for too long.”
Fralick said it was good that the Falcons were able to get back into game action two days after the loss to the Rockets. Monday’s game was a make-up from a game previously postponed because of coronavirus protocols.
“In some ways, it is the best thing that can happen after a game like that,” Fralick said. “You can’t spend too much time sitting in that.
“It is something that our team — we are really harping on and creating higher expectations around — is higher levels of consistency, being the same player day-in and day-out, giving the same effort, the same focus, and the same level.
“It was good to see this, and our challenge is to be able to continue to do that.”