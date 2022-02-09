PERRYSBURG — In the span of one year, going from playing high school basketball to playing for the No. 1 college team in the nation is quite a leap.
That is the reality for two Owens Community College women’s basketball players — Lake graduate Hayley St. John and Bowling Green graduate Trena Wiseman-Esparza.
St. John, a 5-foot-11 freshman guard/forward, starts for the Express, and Wiseman-Esparza, a 5-7 freshman guard/forward, is a key role player who gets valuable minutes in nearly every game.
The Express are riding a seven-game winning streak, are 19-2, and ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA Division III poll.
“I would hope we win the national tournament, but you can’t look ahead that far, but that is our main goal,” St. John said.
The Express, 8-1 in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference, are averaging 74.8 points, 49.3 rebounds and 14.3 assists per game.
On Monday during the Pack the SHAC (Student Health and Activities Center) event, the Owens baseball and softball teams, plus the three-time national champion Owens volleyball team were in the field house cheering on the Owens women as they defeated Hocking CC, 65-54.
It was a physical, up-tempo game.
“I like the fast pace and you are surrounded by girls who are as good as you. In high school, you’re sometimes used to it, but it just depends,” St. John said.
Wiseman-Esparza did not realize how much faster it was until she had a free night from the Owens practice and game routine. She came home to BG to watch the Bobcats play, and that is when she really realized what she is up against at the collegiate level.
“In some aspect, it does look similar, but college is a faster paced game,” Wiseman-Esparza said. “I actually went to my high school game for their Senior Night not that long ago, and it just shocked me the big difference between college and high school — the training and the speed of it. I’m just happy to be able to keep up with it.”
St. John originally signed to attend school and play at Lourdes University in Sylvania but changed her mind when there was a coaching change.
“After Lourdes, I was looking for something small and they told me this was perfect, and I’ve had friends in the past who played here and they loved the coaches, loved the atmosphere,” St. John said.
At Owens, St. John has started every game, and is second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and two steals.
“She is so versatile as a player,” Owens coach Stephen Perry said. “She’s struggling a little bit now with her three on her outside shot, but I mean she gets to the basket, and she plays so hard.
“She’s long and can play a couple different positions. She brings a lot of versatility for us,” Perry continued.
In early January, St. John was named OCCAC Player of the Week.
She became the third member of the Express to earn the award this year, joining 5-8 sophomore Cierra Harris (Sylvania Southview/Lawrence Tech) and 5-8 freshman Malorie Schroeder (McComb).
In her team’s lone game that week, a 67-55 win over Bryant & Stratton (Ohio), St. John poured in a game-high 19 points on 8-for-16 shooting while adding four rebounds and an assist.
With Owens down 32-30 at halftime, she scored nine of her team’s 18 points in the third quarter to help the Express seize control of the game.
St. John said Lake coach Joe Nowak prepared her well for college basketball.
“Those tough practices that he gave on defense, always getting after me, pushing me to be the best you can be,” St. John said. “It’s a little harder (at Owens), obviously. They expect more, and they expect you to know everything already, so it’s a little bit harder but nothing too bad.”
Wiseman-Esparza has played in 17 of 21 games, averaging 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds. She had key moments in the win over Hocking, including driving baseline and scoring in the third quarter.
“She is probably one of the hardest working kids we have in our program,” Perry said. “She is one of the most positive, by far, in our program.
“She does the loudest cheers, the hardest working player, wants everybody to succeed, so you can’t have enough of those players in your program,” Perry continued. “She comes to practice every day ready. I know she wants more minutes, but she’s a freshman and what she does, she is going to give us everything she has.
“She’s a great practice player and such a great person and a great teammate. All of the girls have rallied around her, which will lead her to do big things, and she will.”
Wiseman-Esparza is not complaining, either. Just being part of the top ranked team in the nation means something, but there is more to this for her.
“It’s been great,” she said. “And I enjoy playing with a bunch of girls, and we all have a good time together.”
At BG, she got to play for coach Alexis Rogers, who still has her name listed in the Bowling Green State University record book from when she was a Falcon.
“She prepared me by toughening me up and getting ready for big games,” Wiseman-Esparza said. “BG had to play against teams like Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne — those are really hard games, and we knew it was always going to be a hard game, but we were going to battle either way.
“I think that really helps me here because I come from a different background from all these girls here. I’ve learned that, even though the odds are against me, I still work for everything I’ve gotten.”