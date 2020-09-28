Otsego Rossford Football

Otsego's Ryan Gray (9) tackles Rossford's Nevan Hanthorn at Rossford Friday.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Northern Lakes League

Sept. 25 games

Perrysburg 49, Bowling Green 14

Napoleon 36, Northview 14

Anthony Wayne 73, Maumee 0

Springfield 31, Southview 23

Records

Perrysburg 5-0

Bowling Green 4-1

Napoleon 4-1

Anthony Wayne 3-2

Northview 2-3

Springfield 1-4

Southview 1-4

Maumee 0-5

Oct. 2 games

Maumee at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Southview at Northview

Northern Buckeye Conference

Sept. 25 games

Otsego 59, Rossford 28

Eastwood 31, Lake 24

Elmwood 48, Woodmore 7

Genoa 48, Fostoria 14

Records

Otsego 5-0

Eastwood 4-1

Elmwood 3-2

Genoa 3-2

Lake 2-3

Rossford 2-3

Woodmore 1-4

Fostoria 0-5

Oct. 2 games

Fostoria at Otsego

Elmwood at Eastwood

Lake at Genoa

Rossford at Woodmore

