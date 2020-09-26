Northern Lakes League
Sept. 25 games
Perrysburg 49, Bowling Green 14
Napoleon 36, Northview 14
Anthony Wayne 73, Maumee 0
Springfield 31, Southview 23
Records
Perrysburg 5-0
Bowling Green 4-1
Napoleon 4-1
Anthony Wayne 3-2
Northview 2-3
Springfield 1-4
Southview 1-4
Maumee 0-5
Oct. 2 games
Maumee at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Southview at Northview
Northern Buckeye Conference
Sept. 25 games
Otsego 59, Rossford 28
Eastwood 31, Lake 24
Elmwood 48, Woodmore 7
Genoa 48, Fostoria 14
Records
Otsego 5-0
Eastwood 4-1
Elmwood 3-2
Genoa 3-2
Lake 2-3
Rossford 2-3
Woodmore 1-4
Fostoria 0-5
Oct. 2 games
Fostoria at Otsego
Elmwood at Eastwood
Lake at Genoa
Rossford at Woodmore