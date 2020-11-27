PEMBERVILLE — After winning back-to-back NBC titles in 2017 and 2018, Eastwood was dethroned last season by Otsego. This season, with eight returning letterwinners back, the Eagles are looking to reclaim their title.
“To be honest, expectations are pretty high for us,” head coach Nick Schmeltz said. “Our goals our still the same. We want to compete for a league championship and win a district championship.”
In order to achieve those goals, the Eagles will have to fill a hole left by four-year starter Jamie Schmeltz who led the team in scoring last season, averaging 20.7 points per game. She was second-team All-Ohio in Division III. Schmeltz also led the team in rebounds, averaging a double-double with 10.2 per game, as well as assists, blocks and steals.
“That’ll be tough losing Jamie. That’s somebody that for four years handled the ball for us, obviously scored a lot of points. But I think the girls are eager to step up and replace some of that production. We have seen some good stuff in the preseason in some of our scrimmages. Some girls are finally going to get the chance to kind of take the reins and have it be their team,” Schmeltz said.
Two of the girls that are getting a strong look at replacing the dynamic play from Schmeltz at point guard last season are juniors Sydney Ameling and returning starter Kenna Souder.
Souder was third on the team in scoring with six points and also averaged four rebounds and three assists a year ago. Ameling notched 1.5 points per game last season.
Coach Smeltz also said that two freshmen, Amelia Ward and Saylor King, could also see some playing time this year.
“I think between those four we’ll find somebody. I think we will find a way to kind of break up that role a little bit and share the duties and we should be OK,” Schmeltz said.
The other two returning starters from last season are Aubrey Haas and Brenna Moenter, both a part of a large junior class for the Eagles.
Moenter is the center for the team, standing at 6-foot-3 and was the team’s third leading scorer last season averaging 8.6 points per game and was second on the team in rebounding with 6.1 per game.
Haas, who played a lot on the wing for the team, is a player that Schmeltz believes might be able to handle the ball for the Eagles this season as well. She will also be a player that is expected to fill in some gaps in the scoring as she averaged a team second best 15.2 points per game.
The team is talented this season, and while they lose an important player, has a lot of experience back on a team that went 17-6 overall and 12-2 in the NBC last season.
But Schmeltz knows how good the NBC is in girl’s basketball, with six teams finishing above .500 last season overall and two making runs to the regionals.
“Our league is really tough, I think we are really competitive and I think it showed last year with Lake making it to the regionals, Elmwood played in a district final, Rossford made it to the regionals. So it was just a really deep league and those three teams weren’t even in the top three of our conference standings at the end of the year. It just goes to show you from top to bottom our conference is really tough and I think this year I think the top four teams are going to be really tough again,” he said.
Despite that difficulty though, the Eagles are ready to take on the challenge of reclaiming their NBC title.