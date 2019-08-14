It was the same group who tallied the low gross and low net scores in the Links Lassies golf league at the Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
Carol Sanner claimed the top spot in both, while Cindy Gerkin and Sally Amos followed.
Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 8:45 am
