NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil both homered and drove in two runs, leading Carlos Carrasco and the streaking New York Mets past the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Carrasco (13-4) pitched into the seventh inning and struck out nine to win his fifth straight decision and tie for the National League lead in wins. New York's rotation has a 2.78 ERA in eight starts since Jacob deGrom returned — a stretch that includes Taijuan Walker giving up eight runs in one-plus inning last Friday.

