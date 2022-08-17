Josh Lindke

Otsego head football coach Josh Lindke talks to players during practice.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

TONTOGANY — If you think two-time defending Northern Buckeye Conference champion Otsego graduated too many talented seniors to vie for a title again this season, think again.

When it comes to returning lettermen at Otsego, there are 14, including eight starters on defense — by no means a bare cupboard.

