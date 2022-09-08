LPGA Tour Golf

Gianna Clemente drives from the 12th tee during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

 Aaron Doster

CINCINNATI (AP) — Xiyu "Janet" Lin of China opened with five birdies in six holes, birdied all but one of the par 5s and had an 8-under 64 on Thursday for a one-shot lead over Nasa Hataoka in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

The LPGA Tour returned to Cincinnati for the first time in 33 years and was greeted with a gorgeous day and plenty of good scoring at Kenwood Country Club.

0
0
0
0
0