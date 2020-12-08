Lima Senior picked up a 62-49 win over Perrysburg Tuesday but the Spartans are still a work in progress.
Spartan head coach Quincey Simpson said he saw a lot of positives in the victory but also sees areas of improvement as this team continues to find its its chemistry as a cohesive unit..
Lima Senior improves to 2-0 and Perrysburg falls to 1-2.
“We have only had six practices so I don’t have many complaints,” Simpson said. “There was a couple of things we did early on with some defensive breakdowns that we can fix and that we will fix but you know I thought we played solid defense in the second half.
“We are still using some of these games as practices because we have not had enough gym time together. Definitely happy with the guys and the effort they gave today.”
The Spartans’ defense helped produce 22 Yellow Jacket turnovers for the game.
Defensively, Lima Senior shined in the second quarter and the majority of the second half. Credit Perrysburg for not completely buckling under to the Spartans’ smothering defense and kept the game within striking defense for most of the game. Each time it appeared Lima Senior was ready to pull away in various parts of the game, the Yellow Jackets made some clutch buckets to stay close.
Offensively, the Spartans had a well-balanced attack as three different Lima Senior players scored in double digits. Camren Miles led the way with 13 points followed by Anthony Mosely with 12 and Jareon Mayo with 11. Both Mosely and Mayo came off the bench.
“That is what is pretty unique about the team that I have and that is on any given night some one can lead us in scoring which makes us a hard team to scout,” Simpson said. “We are going to keep going after it. For most part the guys that have the great light can go for it and we just want good, confident and smart shots. We want them to share the ball and we want them to play as one and I think in two games we have demonstrated that.”
Simpson added that his top eight players can all start and unfortunately for the Spartans only five can start, however, he adds that the benefit to that is that it makes the team’s practices more competitive.
With Lima Senior gambling early on defense and allowing Perrysburg to beat Lima Senior’s full court defense the Yellow Jackets broke out to a 7-2 lead before Simpson called a timeout.
After a stern talking to by the Spartan head coach, Lima Senior’s defense began to produce turnovers and points and outscored Perrysburg 8-2 to help the Spartans grabbed its first lead of the game 10-9 when Luster made a steal and went in for the layup with five minutes left in the first quarter.
The two teams battled to a 19-19 tie but Lima Senior scored the final four points of the period in the last 25 seconds to own a 23-19 lead after the first eight minutes.
Lima Senior’s pressure defense, along with some solid rebounding, allowed the Spartans to go on a 7-2 run to open the second stanza and put them up 3:23 with 6:05 left in the half.
Lima Senior’s offense finally began to find its outside shot and back-to-back 3-pointers from Miles and Cecil Benton gave the Spartans their biggest lead of the game, 36-25 with a little more than a minute left in the first half. A late Yellow Jackets bucket put Perrysburg back within single digits, 36-27, as the first half came to a close.
Lima Senior slowly began to pull away in the second half. The Spartans began to kick it into another gear, both offensively and defensively.
“I thought we sped them up in the second half and we got out in transition a little bit,” Simpson said.
The Spartans also did a solid job of crashing the boards and grabbing rebounds to get second and third time scoring opportunities that was essential in the first half.
“I thought there were two or three six point swings that really hurt us,” Perrysburg head coach Dave Boyce said. “I thought we basically played even for a large part of the game but there two or three spurts and you can’t allow them to do that and we sort of got one bucket at time.”
Perrysburg’s Matt Watkins led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points and Ro Sanchez finished with 10.