Western Buckeye League member Lima Bath held visiting Bowling Green to five first downs and 88 total yards as the Wildcats prevailed, 14-0, in the season opener Friday night.
For Bath, Iam Armentrout scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and a 9-yard run in the third, with Keaton Liles adding both conversion kicks.
Marcus Hammer led BG with 27 yards rushing on 10 carries and Kadin Shaink had 23 yards on 18 carries. Shank had the Bobcats’ longest run of the game, covering nine yards.
Shank completed 3-for-8 passes for 42 yards, including two to Evan Brandt for 19 yards, including one for 17 yards, and one to A.J. Clemens for 23 yards.