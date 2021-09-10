Bowling Green State University senior quarterback Matt McDonald has a thoroughbred pedigree, and he is hoping to make that work for the Falcons this season.
McDonald’s father, Paul McDonald, was a standout quarterback at the University of Southern California, finishing his collegiate career 22-1-1 and holding the NCAA mark for the lowest interception percentage in a career at 2.3% (13 interceptions in 561 attempts). Under his tutelage, the 1980 Trojans won a national championship with a 17-16 victory over Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Bowling Green and LSU are the only two programs in the nation that have at least two quarterbacks who are the sons of former NFL starting quarterbacks.
Paul was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and played six years in the NFL for three teams.
LSU has Max Johnson, son of Brad Johnson, and Garrett Nussmeier, son of Doug Nussmeier.
BGSU quarterback Jayden George is the son of former NFL quarterback Jeff George.
Paul McDonald, who led USC to a win over Joe Montana and Notre Dame in 1978 at the Coliseum, later faced Montana in the NFL, but his Browns fell to the San Fransisco 49ers in 1984.
Two of Matt’s brothers played quarterback in college football, including Mike, who was a third string QB for USC during the 2005 season.
Matt has a lot to live up to, and he knows it.
“Definitely, it was kind of a battle growing up,” Matt said. “He was my coach, and then it got to be too much for me. I just wanted him to be my dad, but at the end of the day he’s done it — he’s played in college, he has played in the NFL, he has got great experience, he has great wisdom to fall back on, so always whenever I have questions about anything I always lean on him.
“Both of my brothers also played quarterback in college, so we have a group chat and we’re constantly just talking about football and things I can improve on — just things here and there I can get better at.”
At Tennessee last week, McDonald completed 25 of 38 passes for 187 yards and no interceptions for a quarterback rating of 107.13.
“I felt a lot better, a lot more confident and a lot more in control (than last season). I felt a lot more like myself, which was awesome. I lot of guys made plays today, which was huge. Our line gave us enough time to throw the ball around a little bit. I’m really proud of everyone’s effort,” McDonald said.
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler liked the way his Boston College transfer played.
“It was 10 times better than how he played last year. He had one deal where he took the wrong foot work, and we missed a huge third-and-15 on our own 10-yard line. The ball was on the right hash, and they (Tennessee) were in Tampa,” Loeffler said.
“We had a huge seam-bender that he missed, but generally speaking he did his job. He took the right footwork and with (sophomore wide receiver Tyrone) Broden and (junior tight end Christian) Sims coming back (against South Alabama Saturday), I think we’ll be able to throw the football much better than today.
“Matt’s playing better, and I think the young offensive line is honing in. They did some good things,” Loeffler continued.
Familiar receiver
One thing in McDonald’s favor is his familiarity with wide receiver Austin Osborne, who caught eight passes for 46 yards at Tennessee, including one reception that covered 24 yards. Osborne, a transfer from Washington, entered the 2021 season with one career reception.
McDonald and Osborne were high school teammates at Mission Viejo High School in Southern California. The PrepStart All-American caught 36 passes for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior during McDonald’s senior season at Mission Viejo.
They were members of MVHS’s 2015 state championship and Osborne holds school records for receiving touchdowns in a game (4), season (20) and a career (46).
“That is my guy. He was my go-to receiver,” McDonald said. “We threw all the time when I was at Mission Viejo, so we have had a great chemistry for years now. I know where he is going to be, and he trusts me to put the ball where it needs to be.”
Loeffler says Osborne brings more to the table than his relationship with McDonald.
“Austin Osborne … he’s been an immediate impact player, just not for his ability, but for that wide receiver room in general. He knows how to do it. I mean, he walked in here — he learned the offense in two months,” Loeffler said.
“This offense, it takes a little time to pick up and he picked it up immediately. The urgency that he has in that receiver room, that leadership quality, he’s making Tyrone Broden much better, making the whole room better, and him having, you know, obviously ability, but having those leadership qualities is going to make that wide receiver room even better.
“So, as you can see, a couple of years ago we couldn’t talk about guys that can potentially make plays. Now we’re starting to move into, ‘Hey, we got a chance’ — we just got to shore up this offensive line, get these young backs the football, find a way to run the ball. And I think if we can keep Matt upright, I think this offense, slowly but surely, is going to develop into a pretty good system.”