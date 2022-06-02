There has been a pole-vaulting culture at Otsego for years, and it’s contagious.
Two Otsego junior vaulters, Dakota Keifer and Carson Lathrop, have qualified for the Division II state meet with seed marks of 13 feet, 4 inches.
Besides placing at state, Keifer has an extra incentive — he wants to beat the 14-4 mark set by his father, Richie Keifer, when he was vaulting.
“He was obviously our go-to (pole vault) guy going in with big hopes and dreams for this year — obviously qualifying for state and winning the league title,” Otsego coach Vince Falk said.
“Reaching certain bars that he has in mind as far as beating his dad’s best record back in high school. He’s talked and talked with his dad, and I’ve known his dad for many years,” Falk continued.
“So that’s obviously one goal that he has, and he has hopes and dreams to get higher. He hasn’t gotten it yet but we’re really hoping this weekend he hits that.
“He is chasing his father’s record and then obviously, whether it is this year or next year, to break our school record our well.”
Dakota Keifer, who was seventh at last year’s state meet, has had a championship season already, even without not clearing his father’s mark yet.
“Dakota has high hopes for this year. He has placed in every meet he has participated in — duals he usually wins them, at invites he has not won them but he’s always in the top two or three all year round,” Falk said.
“He was league champ with a vault of 14 feet, district champion, and third place at regionals and qualified for state. He is a state returner two years in a row going back as a junior.”
Lathrop, on the other hand, is just trying to match vaults with Keifer, and he’s been doing it.
“Surprisingly, it is Carson’s first year since seventh and eighth grade track and field. It is his first year ever doing pole vault,” Falk said.
“He had an awesome indoor season, which went very well the first couple of meets. Very quickly he became accustomed to the technique, I believe, from his first meet indoor to his second meet indoor.
“He PR’d by a foot and a half, so he’s come a long, long way, and it’s nice to have somebody there with him who is obviously already getting these bigger heights to push him, and in return, I think it pushes Dakota a little more, too.”
Carson was third at the Northern Buckeye Conference meet, second at districts, and fourth at regionals.
“Again, he is in the same boat as Dakota. Both these boys work their tails off. Carson is right there with him in what he is able to achieve,” Falk said.
That pole vault culture has roots, starting with their pole vault coach Shawn Downey, a 1989 Otsego graduate who won two pole vault state championships and continued his success at Purdue University.
“We give a lot of credit to Shawn Downey, who has been at Otsego for years and years,” Falk said. “What he is able to teach these kids and what he is able to push them to do is very amazing.
“Especially on the boys side of things we put out numerous state qualifiers, state champions and it’s a credit to Shawn and obviously those before him as well.”
Downey helps athletes in the off-season.
“Out of season when we put our stuff away for the year, (Downey) has a mat set up at his shop that not only our athletes use but other schools come and use,” Falk said.
Otsego’s third state qualifier is not a vaulter — instead Nathan Strahm is a middle-distance runner. Strahm, with a seed time of 1:57.45, finished third at regionals.
“He is a freshman — the only freshman in the field at state in the 800, which is awesome,” Falk said.
“He came in from an eighth-grade specialist, not a 400 specialist, but that was his event last year was the 400,” Falk continued. “Obviously he did very well in it in junior high. He ran in it for two or three meets at the beginning of the season.
“Just by looking at him, he also ran the 4x8, and our distance coach, we sat down and talked, ‘I think 800 is his thing.’ So right there we flipped the switch and he started being the 800 guy.
“He was part of the 4x4 team that qualified for regionals, and we’ve never looked back. He’s done everything our distance coach has asked him to do.
“He was league runner-up in the 800 as a freshman, which is awesome, and set a PR at league, and won many dual meets and placed high in the 800 at invites with smaller or bigger schools.”
Strahm is not only athletic, but shows an incredible work ethic, Falk said.
“Last week, he set a huge PR by five or six seconds and at the same time broke the standing school record, which was about 22 years old,” Falk said.
“Big things for him, but he’s a workhorse and he will do anything you ask him to do. Obviously, he’s taken our distance coach’s criticism, critiques, and what we’ve tried to instill as far as running and carrying himself before a meet and preparing himself to run.
“He’s a true competitor and he’s one of those kids who is very coachable.”