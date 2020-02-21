Let the games begin

Special Olympics Ohio athlete Kim Paxton, of Perrysburg, carries in a torch with Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jacquelyn Layson during opening ceremonies Friday night at the Perry Field House on the Bowling Green State University campus. Special Olympics Ohio will be at BGSU for its State Winter Games this weekend. The State Winter Games involve six different sports at two different venues. The indoor sports (basketball, competitive cheerleading and swimming) will be hosted at BGSU. An estimated 1,500 athletes from all parts of Ohio are expected to compete in traditional and unified state championship events at the BG games. The swimming competition begins at 8 this morning in the Student Recreation Center. Basketball will begin at 9 a.m. and cheerleading at 1 p.m. in the field house. Competitions begin Sunday at 8 a.m. for swimming and 9 a.m. for basketball teams. Basketball individual skills will start at 9 a.m. at the Stroh Center. Members of the public are welcome to attend any of the competitions, free of charge.