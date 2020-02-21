Let the games begin - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Special Olympics

Let the games begin

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 8:37 pm

Let the games begin Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Special Olympics Ohio athlete Kim Paxton, of Perrysburg, carries in a torch with Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jacquelyn Layson during opening ceremonies Friday night at the Perry Field House on the Bowling Green State University campus. Special Olympics Ohio will be at BGSU for its State Winter Games this weekend. The State Winter Games involve six different sports at two different venues. The indoor sports (basketball, competitive cheerleading and swimming) will be hosted at BGSU. An estimated 1,500 athletes from all parts of Ohio are expected to compete in traditional and unified state championship events at the BG games. The swimming competition begins at 8 this morning in the Student Recreation Center. Basketball will begin at 9 a.m. and cheerleading at 1 p.m. in the field house. Competitions begin Sunday at 8 a.m. for swimming and 9 a.m. for basketball teams. Basketball individual skills will start at 9 a.m. at the Stroh Center. Members of the public are welcome to attend any of the competitions, free of charge.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in on Friday, February 21, 2020 8:37 pm.

Recommended

Submit your sports news!

Submit your sports news!

Send in your local sports stories, info and results here!

Submit sports news

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]