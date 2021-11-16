Considering that two losses came to the state’s No. 4 ranked Division II team, Rossford, and two others to Division III regional qualifiers Archbold and Ottawa-Glandorf, Eastwood’s 15-9 boys basketball season last year looked impressive.
“Some of our losses have been against quality opponents so hopefully those losses can benefit you,” Eastwood coach Todd Henline said. “By playing tough competition you learn some things.”
The Eagles finished second at 9-4 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, with losses to Elmwood and Otsego down the stretch. The Eagles qualified for the D-III district, where fell to Cardinal Stritch, 75-65.
“We ended up finishing second in the league and finishing second behind Rossford is no slouch,” Henline said. “To be honest, our league, from No. 2 to No. 8, on any given night you could get knocked off. Each team took turns knocking each other off.”
This year, the Eagles have nearly everyone back — the biggest loss to graduation was senior shooting guard Isaac Badenhop, who contributed 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Returnees include 6-foot-3 senior forward Jake Meyers, who will be a four-year letter winner after averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals.
“He is our captain. It’s nice having him back, he’s a great leader and does a lot of things for us on and off the floor,” Henline said. “He’s one of those kids who is a coach’s dream. He does a lot of little things well. He’s worked on his game, too, and he’s gotten bigger and stronger, too. I’m hoping he has a really good year because he’s put some time into working toward it.”
Six guys are looking for their second letter, including 5-9 junior guard Case Boos (7.5 pts., 2.6 asst.), 6-1 senior guard Lake Boos (7.4 pts., 2 asst.), 6-1 senior forward Andrew Arntson, 6-3 senior forward Emmet Getz, 5-9 senior point guard and shooter Jacob Limes, and 6-5 senior post Gavin DeWese.
“Last year I thought we were lacking experience and this year we have a lot of experience. We return a lot of our scoring, rebounding and that kind of thing,” Henline said. “We’ve got a lot of talent coming back and it’s a matter of putting it together.
“Jake Limes is pretty quick and fast, and Jake Meyers is athletic. We’re actually able to play a lot of different styles, I think,” Henline continued.
DeWese grew up attending Eastwood schools, transferred to Rossford then transferred back to Eastwood for his senior year. DeWese, who contributed 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, one assist and half a steal per game, lettered for the Bulldogs and brings a new dynamic to Eastwood’s team.
“The last couple years, Jake Meyers has been our center and we really have the luxury of having him play on the perimeter this year, which I think will benefit him with DeWese and Getz inside. Even Brady Weaver, a junior, has been doing some nice things, too,” Henline said.
“Getz and DeWese inside should be something to watch, and even the Arntson kid has some good size, too. That’s the nice thing this year is I have a lot of different parts that I can plug in and see what is going to work.”
Henline says he’ll use the team’s depth to its advantage defensively, too.
“I think you are going to see us get after people a little bit more than we have in the past because we are pretty deep. We are able to expend a lot of energy and then go to the next guy, so to speak,” Henline said.
There are juniors who played junior varsity last year that Henline believes will contribute.
“My juniors have put a lot of time in — Brady Weaver, Noah Smith, Tristan Schuerman and Lucas Glomsky — all four of them are off the JV team last year. I’ve seen some nice things from them, too. Practice this year should be pretty competitive,” Henline said.