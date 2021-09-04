LIBERTY CENTER — Otsego senior running back Trent Leiter should buy his offensive line milkshakes or grill oversized steaks.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Leiter ran for 293 yards on 34 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Knights remained undefeated at 3-0 with a 41-21 victory at Liberty Center’s newly dedicated Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium.
Otsego’s running game kicked in because Liberty Center was ready for the Knights’ usually potent passing game.
“I expected they would be ready for it. We challenged our offensive line all week to be better, to get after it and be physical and that was the difference tonight — up front and Trent running the football,” Otsego coach Matt Dzierwa said.
“They sustained the line of scrimmage. Obviously, we played the clock game the second half when we got the lead. It started up front with those guys. As a group they were excellent.”
Leiter added, “It feels awesome. I give a lot of credit to the offensive line and the defensive line. They did a heck of a job today. But really, to be the workhorse you must have a line, and the line came ready to play today, and what they did made it work for me.”
The offensive line includes 6-2, 225 senior Micah May, 6-1, 210-pound senior Trevor Hennan, 6-1, 190-pound junior Clay Battin, 6-0, 210-pound sophomore Jaxon Jeremy, 6-2, 190 pound senior Caden Hartman, and 5-11 190-pound senior Elijah Roberts.
Once Leiter got through the Tigers’ defensive line he was breaking tackles to add even more yardage.
“That’s Trent. You know, you have to give that kid a lot of credit,” Dzierwa said. “He just had surgery on his thumb two weeks ago and that is why he has the cast on him.
“He ran hard. He had no fear in him. That’s the way he runs — he runs hard and gets after it.”
Give Otsego’s defense credit, too — they forced six turnovers, including three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
“You can’t have that many turnovers and win any game, let alone against a team as good as Otsego is,” said Liberty Center coach Jason Mohler. “They were real solid up front and the Leiter kid just pounded us and we could not do much to stop him. We didn’t really deserve to win that game.”
At halftime Otsego led 19-14. The Knights scored the first 14 points before Liberty Center started a second quarter comeback.
Leiter capped off 9-play, 65-yard drive by scoring from 18 yards out and senior Devin Coon’s conversion kick put the Knights up 7-0 with 2:21 remaining in the first quarter.
Otsego sophomore linebacker Jack Simpson intercepted a pass thrown by Liberty Center junior quarterback Zane Zeiter and ran 40 yards to the end zone to put the Knights up 14-0 with 10:23 remaining in the first half.
Liberty Center scored on their next two plays from scrimmage.
Junior running back Matthew Orr ran for a 62-yard touchdown, and then after Leiter fumbled on the kickoff, Orr ran for a 28-yard touchdown on the next play, tying the game at 14-all midway through the second quarter.
Minutes later, a Liberty Center snap went over the head of senior punter Wes Wymer and through the end zone, resulting in an Otsego safety with 2:10 remaining in the half.
Two plays later, Roberts, from his defensive line position, intercepted a Zeiter pass, and three plays after that Coon converted on a 40-yard field goal as time ran out in the first half.
Roberts was a beast all night, getting three solo tackles, three assists, a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery to go with his interception.
The second half was all Otsego as the Knights scored four straight touchdowns unanswered.
Senior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa threw a three-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Chase Helberg with 4:16 remaining in the third, capping 10-play, 87-yard drive.
Leiter scored on a 23-yard run with 6:55 left in the game, putting Otsego up 33-14.
Coon intercepted another Zeiter pass and returned it 10 yards to the Tigers 45. Two plays later, Leiter scored on a 43-yard run, putting the game well out of reach, 40-14, with 5:24 remaining.
Zeiter hooked up with junior Riley Chapa for a 58-yard touchdown pass, giving the Tigers their final score.
Otsego had 383 total yards to Liberty Center’s 323 and 21 first downs to the Tigers’ 13.
Joseph Dzierwa threw five completions in 20 attempts for 82 yards, but most incompletions were broken up at the point of reception by Liberty Center’s defensive backs.
Coon had two catches for 55 yards and Helberg caught three passes for 27 yards. Coon also led the defense with seven solo tackles, four assists, and a tackle for a loss.
For Liberty Center, Zeiter was 9-for-17 for 126 yards and Orr had 171 yards rushing on 20 attempts. Senior Teejay Moore caught five passes for 86 yards as the Tigers fell to 2-1.
Once the clock went to zero, there was good reason for Otsego to celebrate a win over a storied program like Liberty Center.
“It means a lot. It shows that we can play, and it shows that we have a good season to look forward to from here on,” Leiter said.
For Liberty Center, it was their first game on brand-new artificial turf, which was dedicated to 1944 graduate Kip Kern. Kern fought with the 101st Airborne during World War II and returned home to attend every home football game until passing away last year.
“It’s awesome. What a great atmosphere,” coach Dzierwa said. “I’m happy for these guys with their field and their stadium. It’s fantastic.
“But you know, they are always well coached. On film, we thought they were going to be the best team we’ve seen so far, and they were. They are physical, they are well coached, and they are disciplined. I mean they get after it. They are a good team, and they are going to go a long way this year.
“We still have to get better. We’re still not good enough,” coach Dzierwa continued. “But we’ll try to get better next week against Lake. Lake is a good football team.”