TONTOGANY — Otsego football coach Matt Dzierwa turned 52 Friday night, so Saturday’s 35-28 Division V regional final playoff win over Eastwood was a great birthday present.
But enough about the coach. He said this one was for his players, who have defeated Eastwood four times in the past two years.
“It was awesome. You know it was great for the kids, forget about me. It was great for the students, the fans, and the community. This is a great win,” Dzierwa said.
Otsego senior running back Trent Leiter was the workhorse, covering 257 yards on 37 carries and scoring on touchdown runs of 4, 2, and 26 yards.
When the line was not opening huge holes for him, he was running over people.
“I give credit to the line. They got great push-offs today,” Leiter said. “They do every game, but today was really excellent.
“I respect all the linemen up there making big holes for me, and credit to them and that’s a good defense over there.”
Otsego senior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa completed 8 of 12 passes for 123 yards, but he only threw one time in the second half — an 18-yard completion to senior wide receiver Devin Coon.
That’s because Leiter was the main horse, making sure the clock kept moving as the Knights held tight to a slim lead.
“We were physical tonight, which was awesome,” coach Dzierwa said. “Trent ran hard, like he always does. He is a fantastic runner. I’m glad he’s on our side.”
Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford has seen how good the Knights are, but felt his team had a shot when the game was tied 21-21 early in the fourth quarter.
“Obviously, they have some unbelievable players. There is a reason why they’ve won so many games. Their guys have a lot of experience, and they always seem to make a play when they need it,” Rutherford said.
“We’re close and we worked really hard to get there. We are a real good team and we’ve done some special things. They were just a little bit better than us every time.”
Eastwood saw most of its success from the passing and running game of senior quarterback Lake Boos.
Boos completed 11 of 19 passes for 182 yards, including TD passes to senior tight end Andrew Arntson of 54 and 28 yards. He also was intercepted once by Coon.
Five of Lake Boos’ passes went to junior Case Boos, his younger brother, for 60 yards, Arntson caught four passes for 106 yards, and senior split end Isaac Cherry had two catches for 18 yards.
“We made some unbelievable plays. We had a hard time stopping them, but our guys dug in there and found a way to get a couple stops for us and get us a shot,” Rutherford said.
“Offensively, I think we ran the ball well and we were able to come up with some big plays in the passing game that kept us in there as long as we did.”
In addition, Lake Boos ran the ball 17 times for 81 yards, junior back Bryce Koprowski-Kistner gained 47 yards on 13 carries, junior Bryce Hesselbart ran five times for 20 yards, and senior back Emmet Getz had three carries for seven yards, including a 3-yard TD run.
However, Leiter credited his defense for holding the Eagles to three touchdowns by keeping the big plays limited.
“I think a big part of winning this game here was the defense did a great job. They contained the quarterbacks, kept them inside, didn’t have anywhere to go, and then we had a great lockdown on their wide receivers,” Leiter said.
“Their offense didn’t get much going on us, and then our offense just kept pounding the ball. We just kept going on at them.”
As Eastwood-Otsego closes another chapter on their rivalry, Leiter and coach Dzierwa will always relish the four wins the Knights have gotten over the Eagles over the last two years — two in Northern Buckeye Conference play and two in the playoffs.
“It is a good one. It is always scary, you think Eastwood-Otsego, it’s going to be a good match-up. You’ve got to go and play,” Leiter said.
Dzierwa added, “They have a lot of pride. They have some great football players over there. They are well-coached.
“The last couple games have been a battle and it could have gone either way. We were fortunate to get a couple turnovers and I think that was the difference.
“Our kids have been through this before. A lot of our kids were in the playoffs last year and it helps.
“At halftime, they were relaxed, to be honest. I know they scored at the end of the first half, but our kids were relaxed at halftime. We didn’t say anything much. We just gave them a little bit of instruction and we got out here and played.”
Eastwood saw its season end at 8-3, with two of those losses coming to the Knights.
Otsego improves to 11-0, and the Knights will face off with Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) Saturday at a neutral site to be announced in a regional semifinal.
O-G defeated Apple Creek Waynedale (6-6), 53-0, Saturday, but the Titans were defeated by Eastwood, 42-19, in the season opener. To coach Dzierwa, comparing scores means little 12 weeks later.
“We know how good Ottawa-Glandorf is. We played them last year and they are physical and they’re always big. Everyone is bigger than us,” coach Dzierwa said.
“But we know how good a program they are. They have a great tradition. I think we’ve got to keep digging one game at a time, keep getting better at practice and hopefully we keep moving on.”