COLUMBUS — During Sunday’s Division III consolation matches at Ohio State University’s Jerome Schottenstein Center, Lake senior Cristian Lecki and Otsego sophomore Trevor Wilcox placed fifth.
Lecki (40-6) lost his 132-pound consolation semifinal, 4-3, to Ashland Crestview junior Hayden Kuhn (49-7) in a match that came down to the closing seconds.
For fifth place, Lecki defeated Marion Pleasant sophomore Daxton Chase (41-9), 5-1. He had to fight off Chase’s aggressiveness in the third period, so he countered with his own.
“I stayed on the attack. You’d think I would wrestle defensively but I made sure I was on the attack,” Lecki said.
The thing is, some speculator on the internet didn’t think Lecki would even place. He showed them.
“I’m honestly so happy because they predicted me to go 1-2, but I think I did pretty good, even after losing my first match. It is an enjoyable moment,” Lecki said.
Lake coach Tom Jackson added, “Cristian Lecki is exciting to watch wrestle and I expected him to be on the podium.
“Some people were not, but sometimes people don’t know how good they are,” Jackson continued.
“Whoever said he was an underdog, they don’t watch him wrestle. It is probably some guys sitting at a computer. It helps going in as an underdog, I guess.”
On top of Lake’s first league championship since 1969, then in the Northern Lakes League and this year in the Northern Buckeye Conference, the Flyers sent two wrestlers to state.
The other was Lake senior Eli Guyton (25-8), who was eliminated in the 120-pound consolation round by Lima Central Catholic senior Gavin Caprella (37-5), 5-0 and did not place.
Eli and Cristian had a really good finish to the season. Eli and Cristian both came on strong,” Jackson said.
“It is not every year that we get one guy, let alone two guys, down there to the state championships. It is exciting. This is good icing on the cake.”
At 113 pounds, Wilcox (37-9) lost his consolation semifinal to Legacy Christian sophomore Eli Campbell (23-8) in a close match,3-2
However, Wilcox recovered to defeat Covington sophomore Jericho Quinter (34-8) 10-6 to finish fifth.
In the third period, Quinter closed the gap to 7-6, but Wilcox got a takedown and held on to win.
“I think I did well. I just had to stay in good position (to avoid takedown) and keep him from scoring,” Wilcox said.
Otsego coach Joe Gerwin said Wilcox is learning more and more how to finish when ahead.
“Trevor never stops wrestling. He is tough as nails, you know, so what happened at the end is he was able to defend and re-attack,” Gerwin said.
“He has been working on that all year and he is getting pretty good at it,” added Gerwin, who believes the next two years could be good for Wilcox.
“Trevor has been progressing really well. He is always working hard and he is one of those guys who are young still, so he has a bright future,” Gerwin said.