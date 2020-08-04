C.J. Layne is facing exciting nervousness as he prepares to start his college education and continue his swimming career at the University of Kentucky.
A 2020 Bowling Green High School graduate, Layne was a three-time state champion in the breaststroke. He finished with a 3.7 grade-point-average at BGHS and plans to major in geological science at Kentucky.
“Since I was a kid, I pretty much knew I wanted to swim in college. Being a Division I athlete at the collegiate level was always a big goal for me,” Layne said. “It’s really exciting. I just can’t wait to get there.
“I am just really happy with everything over the last five years that has gotten me to this point.”
Even with getting into the water as a 3-year-old and his first race as a 5-year-old and having both parents, Gary and Carolyn, as swimming coaches, C.J. had several rough times.
As a youth he had three concussions, one falling over a bench and the other two times while playing soccer.
The third concussion happened in 2015 when he was 13 years old and he was hit in the back of the head with a soccer ball and was unconscious for a while.
Due to the third concussion he had memory loss and needed physical therapy to learn how to walk again. With his problems he was home on a couch and he missed a lot of time in eighth grade at Bowling Green Middle School.
“For a while I didn’t really even know the extent of how deeply ingrained swimming was in my lifestyle,” Layne said. “It was my parents that were worried if I would swim again.
“It was like another boring day of physical therapy that I don’t want to do.”
Layne knew he had to fight back to be able to attend classes and continue to swim.
“It was just rough getting back to classes. It was sort of a challenge in itself,” Layne said. “I didn’t fully realize how dire the situation got in terms of whether or not I would be able to swim again until I was swimming again.
“I hadn’t thought about it until I was back in the water. I remember one day, it was in serious question whether I would swim again eight months ago,” he added.
It was good for Layne with both parents being swim coaches.
“I think that was one of the most beneficial parts and one of the most convenient parts because they already know me pretty well,” Layne said. “After the injury they could tell when I started to get out of it or get flustered in practices or at a meet.
“They know in practice when I can be pushed further … they were like ‘keep going,’” he added.
As a freshman, Layne was seventh in the state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke. The next three years he was state champion with a state record as a junior. As a senior he was also eighth in the 200 Individual medley, which was the first time he earned a spot on the podium in two events.
“I was really happy with that,” Layne said about his final state meet.
He enjoys the breaststroke which is a very technical stroke and different from the three other strokes.
“People say it’s a certain type of person, a certain body type, that does well in the breaststroke,” Layne said. “It’s a lot of tempo and rhythm.
“The whole mechanics of the stroke and how it works clicked very well with me,” he continued. “It got better and better. It’s definitely not perfect, but hopefully I’ll keep getting better.”
Layne has also been able to go to a lot of different places for swim meets at various levels.
“I like to think that I am as well prepared as I can be. It’s not all victories and successes. It’s definitely a lot of disappointing performances and races,” Layne said. “I think the losses also prepare you for anything to come in the future, and I hope it works out in the future.”
Layne looked at three Division I programs, Kentucky, Minnesota and Indiana, before deciding to attend Kentucky. He will start in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday.
“It’s a great school and a great swimming program. They have a ton of nice facilities and they have a team culture with the swim team,” Layne said about Kentucky. “For me personally it’s one of the best cultures I could find in a team.”
Layne is one of four BGHS 2020 seniors who has scholarships for Division I schools.
The other three are: Macy Hanus, golf at the University of Toledo; Max Fausnaugh, wrestling at Duke University; and Kyle Jackson, baseball at Kent State University.