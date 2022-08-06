MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego on Monday.

