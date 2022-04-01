Bowling Green State University baseball began the weekend series with the Akron Zips on Friday at Steller Field. Akron got on the board first in the top of the first inning and traded runs with the Falcons, taking a 2-1 lead after three innings played.
The Falcons answered with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to claim a 4-2 lead. The sixth and seventh innings were quiet before Akron chipped away with a run in the eighth. The top of the ninth saw a series of singles that allowed the Zips to take a 6-4 lead, the eventual final.
Adam Furnas led the Falcons at the plate, logging three hits for the fourth consecutive game, including two doubles and an RBI. Justin Fugitt added a pair of RBI to the effort while Jack Krause tallied one. On the mound, Gage Schenk produced 5.1 innings of work in the starting role, giving up just two runs in the outing.
Akron started the scoring by knocking a solo home run to right field in the second at-bat of the game, taking a 1-0 lead.
The Falcons answered in the bottom half of the inning. Kyle Gurney reached on a single before Furnas brought him home with a double to left center, all coming with two outs, to even the score 1-1.
After a scoreless second, Akron added to their tally in the top of the third. A double with one on paired with an error allowed the second Zip run to cross and put Akron up 2-1.
Bowling Green’s response came in the fourth inning, once again seeing a two-out rally by BG. Ryan Johnston reached on a throwing error that would have ended the inning. Back-to-back singles followed by Nathan Archer and Krause, respectively, to score Johnston and knot it up at 2-2 after four.
The Falcons added another pair in the bottom of the fifth. Gurney began the inning by reaching on an error followed by yet another Furnas double, putting runners at second and third. After a pop out, Fugitt singled through the right side to score both Gurney and Furnas to put BGSU on top 4-2.
After scoreless innings in both the sixth and seventh, Akron scored in the top of the eighth. The Zips began the inning with a leadoff double followed by a groundout that advanced the runner to third. Later in the inning, a sacrifice fly to right field scored the run to cut the lead to 4-3 Falcons.
In the top of the ninth, Akron was able to string together five singles to take a 6-4 lead that became the final.
The Falcons and Zips will continue the four-game series on Saturday with a doubleheader at Steller Field. The first game will be seven innings and is set for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch. The second game will be nine innings and will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
STAT LEADERS
Adam Furnas: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI
Justin Fugitt: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
Jack Krause: 1-for-5, 1 RBI
Gage Schenk: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 4 K