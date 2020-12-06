Bowling Green’s women’s basketball game closed things out with a 7-0 run Sunday afternoon on the way to a 64-62 victory over Milwaukee.
The Falcons improve to 3-0 and Milwaukee dropped to 3-1.
“Something that we have really noticed with this team and that we have really tried to grow in … this aspect of trust and belief,” said fifth-year senior Claire Glowniak. “I think that was really prevalent, especially like down the line, because whether it was timeouts or huddles on the court there were never a look on anyone’s face that we weren’t going to win that game.
“As a collective team we had this confidence that we were going to get the next stop and the next score and we were going to win the game,” she continued. “That’s what everyone communicated. … I think everyone that is stepping on the court is ready to play in that game.”
The Panthers had a 62-57 lead with just over two minutes remaining.
Kadie Hempfling’s 3-pointer from the left corner pulled the Falcons to within 62-60.
With 43.8 seconds left, Elissa Brett split a pair of free throws to make it, 62-61.
Then with 17.3 seconds remaining freshman Lexi Fleming nailed two free throws to give BG a 63-62 lead.
Glowniak then pulled down a rebound on a Marquette missed shot and was fouled with 3.9 seconds left.
Glowniak made a free throw for a 64-62 lead and the Falcons held on for the win.
“We were obviously in a tough spot with little over a minute left and we have been in these situations a lot. Last year we clawed our way into a lot of games,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said. “Our team and our program took a big step forward tonight, finding a way to put together possessions, hit free throws and get stops at the end. And beat a very, very good Milwaukee team, an experienced team and a very good defensive team.
“Always and especially this year you can’t get ready when it’s your moment, you have to be ready and Claire was very ready,” Fralick added.
The Falcons led 22-20 after the first quarter and 39-36 at the half. It was still close after three quarters with Bowling Green taking a 53-48 lead into the final quarter.
“They have a belief so when I came into the huddle, they looked like ready to do it which is a big step forward for us,” Fralick said about the late fourth quarter run. “We had plenty of time. You have to be able to screen together multiple possessions especially in that situation.
“You have got to get that score. You have got to put together a stop. You have to get another score and we figured out how to do that,” she continued. “I am really proud of our kids for figuring it out, putting together consecutive possessions to finish the game.”
Only four Falcons scored, with Fleming leading the way with 22 points. She finished with a team-high six rebounds along with three assists.
Brett finished with 17 points, Hempfling scored 13 points and Glowniak added 12 points.
While Milwaukee was 12-for-12 from the free-throw line, the free throws were a difference maker as the Falcons were 24-of-31. BG was also helped by 18 points off Milwaukee’s turnovers.
NOTES: The Falcons are idle until a home Mid-American Conference game with Eastern Michigan on Friday at 6 p.m. … Glowniak got the start as Angela Perry was sidelined with an injury … The points for Brett (15) and Glowniak (12) were both career highs … Fleming has scored a total of 57 points in her first three games as a Falcon.
BGSU 64, MILWAUKEE 62
MILWAUKEE 20 16 12 14 — 62
BGSU 22 17 14 11 — 64
MILWAUKEE
Schmelzer, 1-0—2; Santoro, 0-1-0—3; Bisping, 3-1-1—10; B. Cera, 1-0—2; Walstad, 4-1-0—11; Moore, 1-0—2; Staver, 1-3-4—15; Wittmershaus, 2-4—8; Nead, 2-1-1—9; McGlone, 0-0—0; A. Cera, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 13-8-12—62.
BGSU
Brett, 4-9—17; Lewis, 0-0—0; Fleming, 5-1-9—22; Hempfling, 1-3-2—13; Glowniak, 4-4—12; Clerkley, 0-0—0; Trice, 0-0—0; Parker, 0-0—0; O. Hill, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 14-4-24—64.