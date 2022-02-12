OXFORD, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team lost on the road to Miami (OH) Saturday 94-78.
Myron Gordon led the way for the Falcons with 20 points while Trey Diggs logged his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The loss moves BGSU to 12-13 on the season while being 5-9 in conference play.
It was a fast start for Daeqwon Plowden and the Falcons. Plowden tallied the first five points of the game to quickly put BGSU out in front. Miami answered with the next five points to deadlock the score at 5-5.
Bowling Green was able to reclaim the lead just before a media timeout at 17-15. Joe Reece played a big part in the scoring surge for the Falcons, scoring seven straight for BGSU before the break. Reece sank a free throw after the timeout to bring his run to eight straight.
The lead for the Falcons grew to five once again at 24-19, but a 9-0 run for Miami pushed the RedHawks in front 28-24, forcing a Bowling Green timeout. Out of the timeout, the run extended to 16-0 at 35-24 Miami.
The Falcons were able to eat into the lead, but another 10-0 run for Miami to end the half extended their advantage to 47-32 on the scoreboard at the halfway point.
Miami continued to build the lead in the second half, growing to as many as 32 at 84-52.
Bowling Green saw a late run with 14 straight, including six consecutive points from Isaac Elsasser on back-to-back threes, to narrow the deficit to 84-66.
The run wouldn’t be enough as Miami claimed a 94-78 final.
BG will return to the court on Tuesday to host Buffalo for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off at the Stroh Center.
STAT LEADERS
Gordon: 20 points, 5 assists, 4 steals
Diggs: 11 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist
Chandler Turner: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Plowden: 9 rebounds, 8 points, 1 assist, 1 steal