The Bowling Green State University hockey team came up short for its first loss of the season in a 2-1 final against Mercyhurst at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Saturday.
The loss moves Bowling Green to 3-1 on the season after beginning the year with three straight wins.
The lone goal of the game for BG came off the stick of Evan Dougherty, his first goal of the season and fifth of his career.
"Obviously there's disappointment in the result, but you have to give credit to Mercyhurst. They were excited to play their first game of the year," said head coach Ty Eigner. "The things that they wanted to have happen, happened. They scored early and their goaltender played well. With the power play goal we were forced to start chasing and the further the game goes the more frustrated you get because you need to score.
"To the kids' credit, they kept working. We're not disappointed in our team's effort, we're disappointed in the result. We'll get a chance to look at the video, see what we need to do differently tomorrow and get a chance to go there and see what happens."
The Falcons will head east tomorrow to Erie, Pennsylvania, for the second game of the home-and-home against Mercyhurst, set for a 3 p.m. puck drop.