Kyle Larson smiles with his trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson was looking for a jolt of momentum. He got it for the second straight time at Watkins Glen International.

The reigning NASCAR Cup champion, winless since his only victory of the season at Auto Club Speedway in February, beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race Sunday.

