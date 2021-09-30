PEMBERVILLE — In a battle of two state-ranked teams, Lake swept Eastwood 25-23, 25-23, 28-26 Wednesday night on the Eagles’ floor Thursday night.
This was not your typical sweep — both teams had their chances to win at the end of every set, but the Flyers were able to finish. The match easily could have gone four or five sets.
“It’s unbelievable,” Lake coach Amy Vorst said. “They come to play here every time, the crowd is amazing, and we knew it was going to be a battle and they battled.
“We are fortunate not to drop a set. Eastwood played their tails off.”
Lake, ranked 10th in the Division III state coaches’ poll, improved to 17-1 overall and 10-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference.
Eastwood, ranked 15th, fell to 11-2 and 6-2 with both losses coming to the Flyers in the minimum six sets.
“It’s huge. We knew we had something special, but I never thought in a million years we’d sweep Eastwood both times, especially at their place,” Vorst said.
“But it’s big going forward. The girls are hungry, and I think they did really well.”
Lake 6-foot-2 junior middle blocker Ella Vorst led the Flyers with 15 kills and 6-0 senior middle blocker Cassidey Wiley added 12 kills.
“We’re middle-oriented and our middles went off,” Vorst said.
Wiley said the win was redemption after Lake split the NBC title last year.
“It’s so important. We split with Eastwood last year and it feels great to go 2-0 against them this year, but it was close games every time,” Wiley said.
However, when good teams play each other blocks often play a bigger role, and Eastwood 5-10 middle hitter Nadia Miller had six blocks to go with 12 kills.
Trailing 15-9 in the first set, Miller had a string of two blocks and two kills as the Eagles scored seven straight points to take a 16-15 lead.
“Nadia was a beast tonight. She did so well blocking and hitting. She was our go-to offensive weapon for sure,” Eastwood coach Jeff Beck said.
“It was our best blocking night of the year, and it was the best blocking that I’ve seen in my 15 years here. I’m proud of our blocking.”
The Flyers were trying to use the block as a weapon, too. Ella Vorst led the Flyers with four blocks.
“It’s very important in helping our defense and deflecting the balls and trying to close the gap and fill all the holes in,” Wiley said. “We’ve been working on pressing in practice and really trying to stay together so there are no holes in our block.”
Defensively, Lake sophomore libero Sydney Stanley had a team-high 22 digs.
“She played out of her mind, and they all played well together,” coach Vorst said.
Coach Vorst said her defense managed to keep it together when Miller and 5-9 outside hitter Kaitlyn Luidhardt were delivering kills. Luidhardt finished with a team-high 14 kills.
“We were focused, we were ready, and nobody lost their composure, which was fantastic,” coach Vorst said.
She noticed that Eastwood’s defense was up to the task, too, led by senior libero Paige Contris.
“We’ve been working on hitting shots, but they dug so much,” coach Vorst said.
Beck added, “Paige Contris played amazing tonight. She had maybe only one or two errors, and that is a position where she has contact on the ball on almost every play — they get a lot of contacts on the ball, so I’m really proud of her play.”
How close was each set? In the opener, the score was tied 23-23 when Lake junior outside hitter Skyler Foster finished it off with a kill and a block.
In the second set, Eastwood 5-10 freshman outside hitter Madison Hartman’s kill closed the gap to one, 24-23, but the Flyers got the winning point on a missed kill by the Eagles that traveled just deep beyond the back line.
In the third set, Eastwood had set point twice, but a kill by Wiley and block by Ella Vorst closed out the win.
“Hats off to them. They are an aggressive team,” Beck said. “We had to swing at the end if we were to take that set, and we didn’t, and you can’t do that against a great team.
“We’re neck and neck with the No. 10 team in the state. That makes me feel really proud,” Beck continued.
The Flyers have not clinched the NBC title yet, but this win takes them one step closer.
“Really, we’re all so close and we all do it for each other,” Wiley said. “It’s just so much fun to play with these girls.”