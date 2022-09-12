MILLBURY — Lake volleyball improved to 8-0 overall with a 25-19, 27-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday.
Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 14 kills and 17 assists, Ella Vorst with 13 kills, Keira Magers 10 kills, Syd Stanley with 24 digs, and Vayda Delventhal with 21 assists.
MILLBURY — Kaiden Reed and Greyson Reed scored two goals apiece as Lake boys soccer defeated visiting Swanton, 4-2, in a non-league match Saturday.
Kaiden Reed had two assists and Preston Snyder had one. For Swanton, Hayden Calicotte scored and other score came on an own goal.
Lake improves to 6-0-1 while Swanton falls to 2-6-1.
Bowling Green 1, Fremont Ross 1
FREMONT — Eli Metzger scored for Bowling Green as the Bobcats tied Fremont Ross, 1-1, in a non-league boys soccer match Saturday. Stephen Reiter scored for the Little Giants.
The Bobcats are 2-2-2 while Fremont Ross is 2-3-1.
Jackets 2-1 during the week
PERRYSBURG—Last week, the Perrysburg girls tennis team split matches before defeating Bowling Green, 4-1, Thursday at Perrysburg Tennis Center.
In a Northern Lakes League matchup on Tuesday at Anthony Wayne, Penelope Giammarco lost 6-0, 6-0 to defending Division I state runner-up Lilly Black. The Generals swept the Yellow Jackets, 5-0.
In other singles matches for Perrysburg, Allison Barry lost 6-0, 6-1, and Emerson Metzger lost 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Amelia Taylor and Brianna Dunham lost 6-0, 7-5, and Sophia Lanno and Madi Watkins lost, 6-4 7-5.
The Yellow Jackets rebounded on Wednesday to defeat visiting Ottawa Hills, 4-1 in non-league action as Giammarco lost, 6-0, 6-0. Barry won 6-4, 6-0, and Metzger won 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Taylor and Dunham won 6-3 6-0, and Lanno and Watkins won, 6-4 6-2.
Perrysburg finished the week 11-3 overall and are 3-1 in the NLL.