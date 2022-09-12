MILLBURY — Lake volleyball improved to 8-0 overall with a 25-19, 27-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday.

Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 14 kills and 17 assists, Ella Vorst with 13 kills, Keira Magers 10 kills, Syd Stanley with 24 digs, and Vayda Delventhal with 21 assists.

