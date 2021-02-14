Lake Superior State swept Bowling Green on home ice over the weekend, 5-2 Saturday, and a 2-1 overtime defeat on Friday night.
The Falcons fall to 16-8 on the season and 5-5 in conference play.
On Saturday night the first period saw just one goal scored with Hampus Eriksson netting the score. Miroslav Mucha and Jacob Bengtsson had the assists.
In the second period Lake Superior’s Pete Veillette scored with assists from Ashton Calder and Jacob Nordqvist.
The next goal was scored by Louis Doudon with a single assist from William Riedell.
The last goal of the second period was off the stick of Calder with Veillette and Riedell tallying points on the score with assists.
In the third period the Falcons got on the board with a goal from Cameron Wright. Adam Pitters had the assist, his first point of the season.
Lake Superior answered with a goal from Dustin Manz and assists from Jack Jeffers and Lukas Kaelble.
Before the end of the game, Bowling Green saw Wright score his second goal, this time assisted by Brandon Kruse and Max Johnson.
Friday night the two teams each scored a goal in regulation to send the game to overtime with a 1-1 score.
In the overtime period, Lake Superior scored 17 seconds into the period for a 2-1 final. The lone goal for Bowling Green came from Wright in the first period.
In the first period the Falcons got on the board first with a goal from Wright, assisted by Max Johnson and Brandon Kruse.
On the power play in the second period, Lake Superior added a score to tie. Louis Boudon had the goal with assists from Mitchell Oliver and Jack Jeffers.
In overtime the Lakers scored a goal off the stick of Veillette with an assist from Ashton Calder.
Wright moved up to 95 career points, consisting of 48 goals and 47 assists, nearing becoming the 76th player in program history to reach the milestone.
Assisting on Wright’s goal, Brandon Kruse registered career point 135 to tie him for 41st all-time with Brett Punchard. Kruse also moved his career assist total to 98, needing just two more to become the program’s 21st player to reach 100 career assists.
With the two goals in Saturday nights game, Wright logged his third multiple-goal game of the season and his fifth multiple-point outing. He’s now up to 97 career points with the Falcons, needing just three more to become the program’s 76th 100 point scorer, third this season and fourth active player to do so.
The two goals also brought Wright’s career goal total to 50, making him the Falcons’ first 50 goal-scorer since Mitch McLain during the 2018 season.
Assisting on Wright’s second goal, Kruse now has 136 career points, moving him into a tie for 40th all-time with Byron Shutt. The 136 points are the most by a Falcon in the 21st century with Dan Price being the last one to total this many, doing so from 1955-99 and ending his career with 141 points.
The assist also puts Kruse at 99 career assists, now needing just one more to become the program’s 21st player all-time to log 100 career assists and the first to do so in the 21st century with the last being Kelly Perrault during the 1996-97 season.
With an assist in both games this weekend, Johnson pushed his career point total to 116, giving him sole possession of 57th all-time in the record book.
Bowling Green will be on the road for their next series, traveling to face Northern Michigan on Saturday and Sunday. The first game is set for a 6:07 p.m. puck drop and the second for 4:07 p.m. Both will be available to stream on FloHockey.