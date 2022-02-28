OAK HARBOR — Northern Buckeye Conference champion Lake finished third in the team standings, scoring 160 points during the Division III sectional wrestling tournament.
Lake trailed only Lakota (175) and Gibsonburg (166). The Flyers had one champion but placed in nearly every class. Eastwood had two champions and Otsego had one.
Finishing fourth was Oak Harbor (156), followed by Genoa (133½), Woodmore (115), Eastwood (108), Otsego (89), Margaretta (51), Toledo Christian (24), Sandusky St. Mary (22), Fremont St. Joseph (12) and Northwood did not score.
Lake senior Cristian Lecki (31-3) won a 132-pound sectional championship with a 9-3 decision over Otsego junior Joey Manley (25-11).
Eastwood senior Gavin Owens (36-1) was a 138-pound champion, winning an 11-3 major decision over Oak Harbor junior Owen Miller (39-11) in the championship.
Eastwood junior Bryce Hesselbart (34-5) won a 11-2 major decision over Lakota sophomore Gabe Garlick (25-11) to take the 165-pound title.
Otsego senior Micah May won a 215-pound championship with a 9-2 decision over Genoa sophomore Ethan Crawford (28-11).
At 106 pounds, Eastwood sophomore Ian Reynold (26-11) was pinned in the championship by Gibsonburg sophomore Adan Miller (29-8) in 2:52. Lake freshman Mason Snyder (18-11) won his third place consolation match by pinning Woodmore freshman Matt Caldwell (16-21) in 3:35.
At 113 pounds, Otsego sophomore Travor Wilcox (30-6) lost a 7-6 championship decision to Toledo Christian senior Zachary LaPlante (40-6). Eastwood freshman Jameson King (13-13) placed fifth by pinning Oak Harbor sophomore James Sander (15-18) in 2:54.
At 120 pounds, Lake senior Eli Guyton (21-5) lost his championship match by a 7-5 decision to Genoa freshman Phoenix Contos (33-4). Otsego freshman Owen Kasza (17-10) pinned Cole Pietrowski (23-22) in one minute to place fifth.
At 126 pounds, Lake sophomore Vince Barton (27-6) lost a 9-2 championship decision to Gibsonburg freshman Antonio Salazar (33-8). Otsego junior Caeden Henderson won a 4-1 fifth place decision over St. Joseph junior Ethan Mariscal (17-15).
At 144 pounds, Eastwood senior Xavier Escobedo (30-7) was runner-up, losing a 12-4 major decision to Oak Harbor senior Cade Petersen (33-6) in the championship.
At 190 pounds, Lake senior Sam Scifers (21-19) was pinned in the championship by Lakota senior Spencer Franks (38-3) in 2:46. Eastwood junior Jaleel Rayford (29-15) placed third by winning a 4-3 decision against Oak Harbor sophomore Scott Smith (21-19) in the consolation final.
Lake senior Keagon Henry (29-10) placed third at 150 pounds, winning a 4-2 decision in overtime against Lakota sophomore Case Paul (21-7) in the consolation final.
Lake sophomore Walker Howell (24-18) also placed third, pinning Margaretta junior Bobby Suto (17-14) in 1:40 during their 175-pound consolation final.
Lake junior Ryan Ranes (13-13) placed fourth at 215 pounds, losing a 4-3 decision to Lakota junior Jon Rosas (35-13) in the consolation final.
Lake senior Dakota Lohmeyer (16-10) placed fourth at 285 pounds, getting pinned in 49 seconds by Genoa sophomore Kevin Ludwig (14-20) in the consolation final.
Eastwood freshman Gavin Shropshire (17-19) placed sixth at 132 pounds, losing his last match to Lakota freshman Bryler Wedge (12-22).
Lake junior Isaiah Reeder (13-11) placed sixth at 157 pounds, losing an 8-4 decision to fifth place Genoa senior Colin Brazelton (18-10).