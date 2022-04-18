LAKE 8, NORTHWOOD 1
NORTHWOOD — Three Lake pitchers held Northwood to three hits as the Flyers rolled in non-league baseball action Saturday, 8-1.
Lake Erie College-bound senior Cam Hoffman got the start and win, striking out seven, walking three and holding the Rangers hitless and scoreless through three innings.
In middle relief, Cody Alvarez struck out two, walked none, and allowed three hits and one run through three innings. Matt Perry closed in the seventh, striking out the side.
At the plate, Coffman was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Noah Robie, Drew Tajblik, and Aiden Young had base hits for the Flyers.
The Flyers had 10 stolen bases, including two apiece by Robie, Hoffman and Tajblik, but they also left 11 runners stranded on base.
Four Lake batters were hit by pitches, including Conner Moore, who was hit twice and scored both times.
PERRYSBURG 10, ARCHBOLD 0
ARCHBOLD — Perrysburg sophomore pitcher Matt Hubbard pitched a complete game two-hit shutout as the Yellow Jackets mercy-ruled Archbold, 10-0, in a five-inning game Saturday.
Hubbard struck out one, walked three, and threw 80 pitches, including 44 for strikes and he also hit a triple to help Perrysburg’s 12-hit attack. Perrysburg’s offense also took advantage of three errors and four walks.
Kanyon Gagich doubled twice for the Yellow Jackets with two RBIs, and he scored four times, getting hit by a pitch and reaching on a walk.
Connor Walendzak was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Max Heltzel tripled, and Andrew Hunt had a double.
Getting base hits for Perrysburg were T.J. Takats, Ryan Thompson, Ben Robeson, and Jack Losee. Losee and Gagich had two stolen bases each, Walendzak had one, and Takats hit a sacrifice fly.
EASTWOOD 11, McCOMB 1
PEMBERVILLE — Two Eastwood pitchers held McComb to one run as the Eagles rolled in non-league action, 11-1, over the Panthers Saturday in non-league baseball.
It was Eastwood’s sixth game they won by mercy rule after five innings as the Eagles improved to 7-0.
Eastwood junior Jackson Bauer started for the Eagles, striking out three, walking one, allowing three hits and one run through four innings while getting the win. Bauer threw 56 pitches, including 37 for strikes.
Junior Jarod Bonfiglio closed in the fifth, striking out one and now allowing a hit or walk.
Tristan Schuerman was 2-for-2, Isaac Cherry had a triple, and getting base hits for the Eagles were Bauer, Case Boos, Caleb Recker, and Dylan Hoffman.
Bauer and Cherry had a stolen base, Andrew Arntson hit an RBI sacrifice fly, and Jordan Pickerel reached base after getting hit by a pitch.
LAKE 12-16, NORTHWOOD 7-8
NORTHWOOD — Lake softball swept Northwood in a non-league doubleheader Saturday, 12-7 and 16-8.
In the opener, Northwood scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead, but Lake responded with seven runs in the top of the sixth and added one in the seventh.
Abbie Rymers led Lake at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Kali Bedford was 2-for-5, Kylee Pietrzak was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Addison Boehm was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Also getting base hits for Lake were Diem Isbell, Jessie Materni, Sarah Patrick, and Chelsea Wood. The Flyers also had six stolen bases, including two by Bedford.
Isbell and Rymers had sacrifice flies, Boehm a sacrifice bunt, and the Flyers took advantage of seven walks and four errors.
Patrick started in the circle, striking out six, walking three, and allowing four runs, including three earned, over 4.1 innings.
Bedford closed, striking out three, walking none, and allowing two hits and one earned run over 2.2 innings.
In the second game, Rymers was 3-for-5 with a home run, triple, and four RBIs and Patrick was 4-for-5 with an RBI as the Flyers outhit the Rangers 17-11.
Materni was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Isbell was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, Alivia King was 2-for-5 with an RBI and Boehm was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Wood also had a base hit, Isbell had a sacrifice bunt, and Wood and Pietrzak reached base after getting hit by pitches.
Bedford got her second win of the day, striking out five, walking two, and allowing 10 hits and eight runs, but only one was earned as the two teams combined for 14 errors, seven by each team.
ROSSFORD 14, FOSTORIA 0
ROSSFORD — At Myron “Brick” Long Field Friday, Rossford scored 11 runs in the second inning to easily defeat Fostoria, 14-0, in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game.
Two Rossford pitchers, Jackson Yerkes and Kaden Kirkman, held Fostoria to four hits as the game was over after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Yerkes struck out two, walked one, and allowed three hits, and Kirkman struck out two, walked one and allowed one hit.
Brandon Swope led the Bulldogs at the plate, hitting two doubles in three at bats with three RBIs.
Landon Reiter was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Kaidyn Herrick was 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI.
Kirkman doubled and Trent Bachmayer and Seth Walters had base hits. Bachmayer and Jacob Tuczynski also reached base after getting hit by pitches.
The Bulldogs had eight stolen bases, including two by Bachmayer and Tuczynski, Brenden Revels, Yerkes, Herrick and Reiter had one apiece.
SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW 4, BOWLING GREEN 1
SYLVANIA — In a Northern Lakes League tennis match Friday, Sylvania Southview defeated Bowling Green, 4-1, at the Tom Laasch Tennis Courts.
Bowling Green’s Zach Mangan was the Bobcats’ lone winner, taking down Southview’s Lucas Curran 7-6 (4), 6-2.
“At third singles, Mangan was able to win a back-and-forth tie-break in the first set 7-4 versus Curran,” BG coach Andy Drumm said.
“Mangan was able to block back Curran’s big serve in the second set more regularly and eventually was able to get two breaks in the second set to win the match.”
At second singles, BG’s Aaron Hershberger took Southview’s Hritik Dhar to three sets, but eventually succumbed, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
“Hritik Dhar jumped out quickly to win the first set 6-2,” Drumm said. “Aaron Hershberger adjusted his game to be a little less aggressive in the second set and was able to capitalize on some key errors by Dhar.
“The third set started on-serve but Dhar jumped on a couple of service errors by Hershberger and never looked back as he cruised to a 6-2 third set win.”
In first singles, Southview’s Isaac Vens defeated Mathias Drumm, 6-0, 6-0
At first doubles, Southview’s Prainav Dixit and Keshav Agnihatri defeated the Bobcats’ Theo Bock/Jonas Kendrick, 6-3,6-1.
At second doubles, the Cougars’ Ben Perry and Max Malinowski downed BG’s Paul Guo and Jason Lin, 6-0, 6-4.
PERRYSBURG GIRLS WIN TITAN INVTIATIONAL
TOLEDO — At St. John’s Jesuit High School Saturday, the Perrysburg girls won the Titan Invitational, scoring 162½ points to easily outdistance second place Toledo Central Catholic (105).
Fremont Ross (99½) was third, followed by Toledo Notre Dame (62), Clay (61½), Toledo St. Ursula (57), Sylvania Southview (50½), Toledo Rogers (43) and Toledo Start (8).
The Perrysburg boys finished fourth, scoring 94½ points to finish behind St. John’s (126), Toledo St. Francis (124½) and Central Catholic (95). Southview (93) was fifth, followed by Ross (88), Rogers (21) and Clay (14).
In the girls meet, the Perrysburg 4x800 meter relay team of Hannah Kersten, Sydney Daudelin, AnnaSophia Gower, and Aubrey Evans won in 10:16.87.
Perrysburg’s Adelle Francis won the 100-meter dash, finishing in 12.72, just a fraction of a second off the meet record set last year (12:53.04).
Francis also won the long jump, reaching 18 feet, almost two feet farther than second place St. Ursula jumper Makayla Slater (16-1½).
Kersten won the 3200-meter run, crossing the finish line in 11:40.28 and Gower (12:29.44) finished second.
Andrew Hollenbeck was the Perrysburg boys lone winner, clearing 11-3 in the pole vault, one inch higher than second place Ross vaulter Easton Silva (11-2).
ELMWOOD FOURTH AT JOE TUSSING INVITATIONAL
HAMLER—At the 12-team Patrick Henry Joe Tussing Invitational Saturday, the Elmwood boys finished fourth and the girls finished sixth.
In the boys standings, Kalida (113) won, followed by St. Marys (104), Leipsic (101 ½) and Elmwood (83½).
PH (78½) was fifth, followed by Montpelier (62), Lakota (47), Toledo Christian (25), Pettisville (16 ½), Continental (16), North Central (10) and Miller City (5).
Kalida (116½) also won the girls meet, followed by St. Marys (111½), PH (87), Montpelier (78), Leipsic (73½), Elmwood (56), Pettisville (49), TC (34), Lakota (26), North Baltimore (11), Continental (10½) and NC (4).
In the boys meet, Elmwood runner Jaydon Jenkins won the 800 in a time of 2:06.04, nipping second place Cody McCance of Patrick Henry (2:07.84).
In the girls meet, Elmwood thrower Anna Barber won the discus with a toss of 119 feet, 11 inches in the finals, almost 10 feet further than second place Kalida thrower Camille Hovest (109-1).