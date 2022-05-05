LAKE 18, WOODMORE 2
MILLBURY — Lake baseball pounded 18 hits in routing Woodmore, 18-2, in Northern Buckeye Conference action Wednesday.
Cam Hoffman was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and Richie Hayward was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs to lead Lake.
Conner Moore was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Drew Tajblik was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Keagon Henry had a triple and double in three at-bats, and Michael Tolles was 2-for-4.
Caleb Tobias, Jay Blazevich, and Matt Perry had base hits, Hayward and Hoffman had stolen bases, Aiden Young hit an RBI sacrifice fly, and Alvarez, Moore and Tolles reached after getting hit by pitches.
The Flyers only need four team at-bats to score 18 runs, putting up five in the first, three in the second and third, and seven in the fourth. The game ended after Woodmore batted in the top of the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Hayward pitched a complete-game victory, striking out five, walking one, allowing seven hits and two runs over five innings. He threw 81 pitches, 53 for strikes and faced 23 batters.
PERRYSBURG 4, SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW 1
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg pitchers Ben Robeson and Will Rettig combined to hold Southview to three hits in a 4-1 Northern Lakes League win.
Robeson struck out seven, walked six, and allowed three hits and one run in 4.2 innings to get the win.
Rettig closed the final 2.1 innings, striking out two, walking nobody, and not allowing a hit or run. He faced the minimum seven batters, throwing just 16 pitches, including 14 for strikes.
Connor Walendzak went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI to lead Perrysburg, Ryan Thompson was 2-for-3, and T.J. Takats and A.J. Bernthisel had base hits.
Robeson and Bernthisel successfully laid down sacrifice bunts and Jack Losee reached twice because he was hit by a pitch. Perrysburg’s defense was flawless — did not commit an error.
Sammy Rogenski doubled for Southview and Gavin Johns and Oliver Theiss had base hits.
Cam Moran took the hill for the Cougars, striking out one, walking two and allowing six hits through six innings, but only one of four runs scored during his watch was charged against him as his defense committed four errors.
Kress shuts down Wildcats on three-hitter
BOWLING GREEN 1, NAPOLEON 0
Bowling Green junior pitcher Nate Kress pitched a complete-game three-hitter as the Bobcats defeated visiting Napoleon, 1-0, in a Northern Lakes League game Wednesday.
Kress, a Bowling Green State University commit, struck out eight and did not walk a batter over seven innings. In facing 25 batters, he threw 83 pitches, including 63 for strikes.
Offensively, senior Ryan Jackson scored BG’s only run in the bottom of the first inning, thanks in part to an error by the Wildcats.
The Bobcats got five hits off Napoleon pitcher Blake Wolf, who struck out two, walked one, and did not allow an earned run over six innings. Wolf faced 23 batters, throwing 65 pitches, including 42 for strikes.
For BG, Jimmy LaForce was 2-for-3 and Luke Johnson, Jackson and Brayden Clauson had base hits. Brady Gaines and Jackson had stolen bases, but Napoleon catcher Luke Hardy threw out Johnson trying to steal a base.
For Napoleon, Wolf, Hardy and Tanner Rubinstein had base hits and Devin Dietrich laid down a successful sacrifice bunt.
MAUMEE 7, BOWLING GREEN 1
Maumee junior pitcher Zach Gronau struck out three, walked two and spread out six hits over seven innings as the Panthers defeated host Bowling Green, 7-1, in Northern Lakes League baseball Monday.
Luke Johnson and Brock Hastings were 2-for-4 for the Bobcats and Brayden Clauson and Austin Bowen had base hits. Johnson and Clauson had stolen bases.
Brady Gaines, Jack Brown and Brent Boston combined to work the mound for the Bobcats with Gaines taking the loss.
For Maumee, Dylan Riley was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Caden Brown was 2-for-4, and Landen Patterson and Chase Maulucci were both 2-for-5 and Ben Lanier was 2-for-3.
Sam Archambeau, Ayden McCarthy, Angelo Shepler and Ethan Kujawa had base hits for the Panthers.