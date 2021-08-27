LAKE-NORTHWOOD
Lake improved to 1-1 by defeating Lemoyne Road rival Northwood, 35-0, at the Rangers’ newly dedicated Ken James Field.
Lake senior quarterback Sam Scifers ran for 155 yards on 12 carries, scored on an 80-yard first quarter run and thew a 40-yard TD pass to Richie Hayward in the second quarter.
Scifers was 4-for-8 passing for 52 yards as the Flyers accumulated 324 total yards, including 272 yards rushing on 27 attempts.
Lake running back Joe Clay ran for 86 yards on nine carries, including an eight-yard run in the third quarter and a seven-yard run in the fourth.
Noah Robie scored on a three-yard run in the second as the Flyers built a 21-0 halftime lead. Jack Caughorn successfully converted 4-of-5 extra-point kicks.
For the Rangers, which fell to 1-1, Montonio Baker had 97 yards rushing on 19 attempts, and the Rangers had one pass completion for 10 yards.
The Lake defense held Northwood to 152 total yards, including 142 yards rushing on 53 attempts.
OTSEGO-VAN BUREN
Otsego quarterback Joe Dzierwa completed 9 of 18 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights improved to 2-0, crushing Van Buren 34-0.
After a scoreless first quarter, Dzierwa threw three second quarter touchdown passes as the Knights built a 20-0 halftime lead.
Ten seconds into the second quarter, Dzierwa connected with Devin Coon for a 22-yard score, the Otsego QB threw a 24-yard touchdown strike to Jack Simpson with 6:01 remaining, and a 57-yard TD pass to Chase Helberg with 2:59 remaining in the half.
Dzierwa connected with Coon again for a 22-yard touchdown just over a minute into the second half. Trent Leiter scored on a four-yard run with 3:12 remaining in the third for the Knights’ final score.
Helberg led Otsego receivers with three catches for 94 yards and Coon had five catches for 86 yards, Leiter led the running attack with 58 yards on 13 carries and Blake Steele had 12 yards on four carries.
Otsego had 241 total yards of offense and held Van Buren to 111 yards, and the Knights garnered 14 first downs to Van Buren’s nine.
The Otsego defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions (Owen Atkinson, Brady Nicely, Caden Hartman) and a fumble recovery (Hartman).
For Van Buren, which fell to 0-2, Parker Beilharz completed 4-of-16 passes for 37 yards and Grady Mason threw a 12-yard pass completion.
Cheyne Price caught one pass for 16 yards, Landon Miller caught two passes for 13 yards and Andrew Parsell caught had one reception for 12 yards.
Lucas Brown led VB’s running attack with 34 yards on 11 carries, Price had 21 yards on 11 carries and Ethan Greathouse had 14 yards on eight carries.
ELMWOOD-LAKOTA
Elmwood grabbed a 28-0 first quarter lead and then cruised to a 41-14 win over Lakota as the Royals improved to 2-0 on the season. The Raiders fell to 1-1.
Elmwood back Mason Oliver scored on 41, 20 and 47 yards and Cannon Endicott caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Wickard with six seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Oliver scored his fourth TD on a six-yard run with 3:53 remaining in the first half and added his fifth touchdown on a 46-yard run 11 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Oliver finished with 227 yards rushing on 15 carries and Wickard completed 17 of 26 passes for 204 yards with one interception.
Gunner Endicott had 14 yards rushing on three carries and caught four passes for 20 yards.
Mason Mossbarger had four catches for 78 yards, Micah Oliver had three receptions for 52 yards, Kyler Heiserman had three catches for 30 yards and Cannon Endicott had two catches for 17 yards.