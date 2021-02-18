MILLBURY — Lake girls basketball was upset by Evergreen Thursday night in the first round of the OHSAA tournament, 47-42.
The loss marks the end of the season for the Flyers who finish 12-9 on the season. Evergreen moves on to play Eastwood in Pemberville on Saturday for the sectional title at 2 p.m.
Both teams struggled all night to score — in particular the Flyers, especially in the second half.
“I think primarily they were really clogging up the paint. It was also that when they were helping they were stepping all the way over and clogging up any driving lanes that were potentially there. I think that they were able to do that because we weren’t exactly hitting from outside,” Lake head coach Joe Nowak said.
The Flyers’ leading scorer was Delani Robinson with 15 points. The only other player in double figures for Lake was Ava Ayers, who had 12.
Lake struggled to shoot the ball from beyond the arc as they cashed in just two shots from long distance.
“We didn’t shoot well from outside and when you struggle there teams can close down driving gaps until you make them pay and unfortunately we weren’t able to do that,” Nowak said.
Even with the offensive struggles, the Flyers went into halftime holding a 19-18 lead.
The second half is when things really started to get out of hand for the Flyers.
Macy Chamberlin got things going midway through the third quarter with a 3 to give the Vikings the lead. She finished with 10 points, tying as the team’s leading scorer with Jordan Lumbrezer.
Sydney Woodring also found herself at the line often in the second half with eight points, all coming from the charity stripe.
Robinson hit a 3 late in the game to cut the lead to two.
The Flyers got multiple chances at the end to tie or take the lead. Taryn DeWese missed an open three that would have given the Flyers the lead with under a minute to go. Then, following a turnover by Evergreen on the next possession, Hayley Gladieux was long on a 2-point jumper that would have tied with under 10 seconds to go.
The Flyers had to foul, but Woodring would continue to be perfect from the line, sinking two free throws and putting the game out of reach.
The Flyers tried to get the ball in the hands of their two leading scorers, Robinson and Hayley St. John, but Evergreen’s defensive presence made Nowak opt for other options late in the game.
“Evergreen was doing a really good job of limiting the looks that Hayley and Delani were getting by clogging up the paint. So we were just trying to open it up a little bit, trying to get some of the other players the opportunity to get into the paint, get them into some driving situations. It just didn’t materialize,” Nowak said.
The loss marks St. John’s final game as a Flyer. She scored six points and is the lone senior on the Flyers’ squad.
“It’s tough to reflect on right now. I told the girls that I was going to take a couple of days, you know to step away, and then come back to really reflect on it. It’s hard to do that right away with so many emotions and the realization that it’s over,” Nowak said.
He said that no matter how St. John’s Lake career finished, she will always be remembered around the program for what she did off the court.
“One of the things that we talk to them about as players is basketball, but it is about how they behave and what their character is when they are off the court too. I think Haley is a great example of that. In a typical year my kids would be in and around the practices, so Haley has kind of grown up with my kids and my kids have grown up seeing Haley. Just her interaction with them and just her interaction with others in the school, the program, the community, you know I think she leaves here on a positive note regardless of how tonight may have turned up,” Nowak said.
On the court, St. John finishes her career as the third 1,000-point scorer in program history and was also a key part of the district championship team from last season.
EVERGREEN 7 11 15 14 — 47
LAKE 10 9 12 11 — 42
Lumbrezer 5-0-0—10; Chamberlin, 3-1-1—10; Bowser, 2-1-2—9; Woodring, 0-0-8—8; Schuster, 1-1-1—6; Foster, 2-0-0—4; Riggs, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 13-3-12—47
Robinson, 4-1-4—15; Ayers, 6-0-0—12; St. John, 3-0-0—6; DeWese, 0-1-0—3; Enright, 1-0-0—2; 6; Gladiuex, 1-0-0—2; Staczek, 1-0-0—2; Rhymers, 0-0—0, Delventhal, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 16-2-4—42