MILLBURY — Lake baseball’s Jaxon Delventhal and Archbold’s DJ Newman engaged in a pitchers duel Friday, with Archbold eventually coming out on top 2-0 in a sectional final matchup.
Lake ends the season at 23-6 with a second straight NBC Championship to go with it.
Neither team had much success at the plate, as both teams combined for just seven hits in the entire game: Two hits for Lake and five for Archbold.
Lake had runner in scoring position in the first inning after Tyler Saffran walked to lead off the first inning and eventually stole second, but the Flyers weren’t able to get him in. Tyler Locknane singled with two outs in the second and stole second as well but the Flyers again failed to get him across the plate.
The Flyers threatened with a runner on second in the fifth and had their best chance to score with Saffran getting to third with one out. But again the Flyers failed to make anything of it.
Archbold didn’t get a runner in scoring position until the top of the seventh inning. Going into the inning, Delventhal had given up just two hits. But three singles from the Bluestreaks, including a two-RBI single from Zane Behnfeldt, put Archbold on top with one final chance for Lake in the bottom of the inning.
Newman got the Flyers to go down in order and secured a sectional title for Archbold. Newman went all seven innings in the game, giving up no earned runs on two hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
Delventhal went all seven for the Flyers as well, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits, 11 strikeouts and no walks.
Toran Schroyer and Tyler Locknane with the lone hit getters for the Flyers on the day. Tyler Saffran managed two walks as well going 0-for-1.