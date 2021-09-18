ELMORE - Lake improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference by routing Woodmore, 41-6.
The Flyers accumulated 210 yards rushing and 252 total yards, while holding the Wildcats to 103 yards.
Lake senior quarterback Sam Scifers ran 73 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns and completed 4-of-5 passes for 42 yards.
Scifers scored on a 2-yard and 18-yard run in the first quarter, and Noah Robie had a 4-yard TD run as the Flyers built a quick 20-0 lead.
In the second quarter, David Parsons scored on a 5-yard and 32-yard run, and Joe Clay added an 80-yard TD run in the third for the Flyers.
Woodmore, which is 0-5, got their first points of the season on a 4-yard run by Jessie Gutierrez in the fourth quarter.