MILLBURY — After trying to mount a fourth quarter comeback, Elmwood girls basketball would fall just short on Thursday night, dropping their first game of the season to Lake 43-39.
The loss puts Elmwood at 12-1 overall and 9-1 in the NBC on the season. Lake moves to 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the NBC with the win.
After poor shooting and sloppy play in the first three quarters, undefeated Elmwood headed into the fourth quarter down 34-18. Junior Brooklyn Thrash had 14 of the team’s 18 points as the team struggled to find the bottom of the hoop.
“Lake came out and did a great job. They wanted to slow us down and it was a slow-down game. But we missed so many foul shots, I mean, we had eight points at halftime. We missed so many driving layups and foul shots that that was the difference right there,” Elmwood head coach Doug Reynolds said.
Thrash used the fourth quarter to go on her own personal run, starting off on a 9-0 run and cutting Lake’s lead to seven.
Lake started to bleed the clock after a missed free throw from Thrash, with about six minutes left in the game. That would have cut the lead to six. Lake ran two minutes off the clock on their next possession.
Lake head coach Jeff Nowak said he knew that his teams was going to have to endure a surge at some point in the second half from Thrash and the Royals, but he didn’t want their focus to be only on bleeding clock.
“You always have to wrestle with the idea that you want to milk the clock a little bit when you play against a good team like that but you also don’t want to play not to lose. That was just my main concern,” Nowak said.
That mentality came to fruition as the Flyers would continue to open up the floor in the fourth quarter to find driving lanes. The Royals’ pressure was almost was too much to handle as Lake’s lead was cut down two with under a minute left to play.
“What we were trying to do was put all kinds of pressure on them. We were trying to move and hopefully get some layups to score. I went to several different defenses just to keep us moving and to give new looks to them. Because of this, though, we got a couple of back breakers when we were pressing,” Reynolds said.
The ultimate back breaker came after Elmwood cut the lead to two and rebounded a missed foul shot. But immediately after gaining possession, Lake junior Brigid Enright came up with a steal and found Hayley St. John under the basket. That pushed Lake’s lead to four with 16 seconds left in the game.
Moments later, as Elmwood was pushing the ball up the floor, Enright came up with another steal that essentially sealed the game.
“Down the stretch some players made some plays,” Nowak said. “Hayley St. John made a nice drive to the basket, Kelsie Gladieux had a nice backside, and then Brigid with the steals there at the end. I think they settled in, they understood the magnitude of the situation and they pulled through.”
Enright did a little bit of everything in the game but she was especially great on defense, guarding Thrash and sophomore Anna Barber, who was held to four points. Enright would end with five points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
Delani Robinson led the Flyers, constantly finding her way to the basket. She ended with 15 points and eight rebounds.
The first half didn’t go particularly well for either team, as the score was just 18-8 after the end of play. Thrash and Barber each had four points to give Elmwood their eight.
Thrash exploded in the second half scoring 10 in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth quarter to give her a final stat line of 28 points and eight rebounds. No one else would score over four points for the Royals.
Elmwood is now just one game up on Woodmore who is 8-2 in the NBC. Lake also has just two losses, but has played three fewer games in the conference. The Feb. 4 contest between the Wildcats and Royals will go a long way in determining the winner of the NBC.
Next up for Elmwood will be a very good Hopewell-Loudon team at home on Saturday. Lake will play Eastwood on Saturday.