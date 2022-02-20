BLOOMDALE — Lake squeezed by Elmwood, 133-132, to win the Northern Buckeye Conference wrestling championship at Elmwood High School on Saturday.
Eastwood (123½) was third, followed by Otsego (116), Woodmore (93), Genoa (90), Rossford (59) and Fostoria (35½).
At 106 pounds, Eastwood sophomore Ian Reynolds (25-10) won a 6-4 championship decision over Elmwood junior Grady Nekoranec (21-12). Lake’s Mason Snyder (15-10) was fourth.
At 113, Otsego sophomore Trevor Wilcox (29-5) pinned Eastwood freshman Jameson King (12-11) in 39 seconds. Elmwood freshman William Siek (14-11) finished third.
At 120, Lake senior Eli Guyton (19-4) pinned Elmwood freshman Peyton Schafer (22-15) in 1:07. Otsego freshman Owen Kasza (15-8) placed third.
At 126, Otsego junior Caeden Henderson (15-10) won a 5-4 championship decision against Genoa sophomore Noah Tipton (30-14). Lake sophomore Vince Barton (25-5) placed third.
At 132, Lake senior Christian Lecki (29-3) won a 9-1 major decision over Otsego junior Joey Manley (23-10) in the championship. Eastwood junior Cody Perkins (14-13) finished fourth.
At 138, Eastwood senior Gavin Owens (33-1) won a 15-0 technical fall over Genoa freshman Xavier Arriaga (22-8) in 3:20. Elmwood freshman Connor Sterling (18-13) placed third.
At 144, Eastwood senior Xavier Escobedo (28-6) won a 5-2 decision over Fostoria sophomore James Simms (34-9). Elmwood junior Frank Blair (24-13) placed fourth.
At 150, Lake senior Keagon Henry (26-9) was runner-up, losing the championship match to Woodmore’s Jack Caldwell (34-9) by a 2-1 decision. Elmwood junior Wyatt Zeigler (12-7) was third.
At 157, Rossford sophomore Ayden Wilson (27-6) won a championship with a 14-0 major decision over Genoa senior Colin Brazelton (16-8). Elmwood sophomore Thomas Tyson (12-14) placed third.
Eastwood junior Bryce Hesselbart (30-5) won a 165-pound title with an 8-5 decision over Elmwood junior Cannon Endicott (26-11). Rossford junior Justin Hire (21-10) placed third.
At 175, Rossford senior Dominic Shuler (25-5) won a 5-1 championship decision against Otsego sophomore Tyler O’Brien (18-16). Lake sophomore Walker Howell (21-17) placed fourth.
Otsego junior Tyler Shaffer (12-3) won at 190 by Lake senior Sam Scifers (19-18) in 3:21 of the championship match. Eastwood junior Jaleel Rayford (26-14) was third and Rossford sophomore Ryan Weisbrod (8-15) finished fourth.
At 215, Otsego’s Micah May (23-7) won the title by defeating Genoa sophomore Ethan Crawford (25-10), 8-1. Elmwood senior Tegan Tyson (16-7) placed third and Lake junior Ryan Ranes (10-11) placed fourth.
Elmwood senior Seth Barringer (17-9) won the 285 championship by pinning Lake senior Dakota Lohmeyer (14-8) in 5:26. Eastwood freshman Colton Oberhouse (14-24) finished in fourth.