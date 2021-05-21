MILLBURY — Cam Hoffman sealed a second-straight outright NBC Championship for Lake High School baseball on Thursday with a walk-off RBI single to defeat Eastwood 9-8.
The win puts the Flyers at 23-5, 13-1 NBC on the season. Eastwood is 23-3, 11-3 NBC with the loss.
Both teams scored early and often as they each matched each other with two runs in the first inning. But after the second inning was won 1-0 by the Eagles and they scored another in the top of the third, the Flyers had their backs to the wall trailing 4-2.
That changed quickly, as Tyler Saffran led off the third with a double and Jaxon Delventhal took the first pitch he saw over the wall to make it a 4-4 game.
Eastwood edged out in front the very next inning, with a home run from Isaac Badenhop to lead off the inning in the fourth and a second run coming across, thanks to an error by the Flyers, giving the Eagles a 6-4 lead.
A scoreless fourth inning for the Flyers and another home run, this time by Caleb Recker in the fifth, pushed the Eagles in front 7-4 and once again the backs of the Flyers were on the wall.
But the Flyers fought back, getting the first two runners on base in the fifth via a walk, and sending those runners around to score with back-to-back RBI singles from Toran Schroyer and Tyler Locknane. That cut the Eagles’ lead to 7-6 heading into the sixth.
The sixth inning resulted in the first and only scoreless inning for the Eagles all day, put up by Noah Robie on the mound for the Flyers.
Lake took the scoring recess by the Eagles and scored two more of their own, on RBI singles from Locknane and Delventhal to take an 8-7 lead.
Eastwood tied the game in the top of the seventh, but that just set the scene for a two-out RBI single by Hoffman to take home a second straight NBC title.
The win for the Flyers on the mound went to Keagan Henry who got just two outs in the seventh inning after replacing Noah Robie. Robie went three innings giving up two earned runs on two hits, three strikeouts and two walks. Cody Alvarez and Cam Moore also saw time on the mound for the Flyers.
For Eastwood Jared McNulty is tabbed with the loss going just 1.2 innings and giving up one run (not earned) on two hits, two strikeouts and two walks. Lake Boos started the game for the Flyers and went five innings giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits, nine strikeouts and four walks.
At the plate the two teams combined for 21 hits and four home runs with Delventhal and Hoffman leading the way for the Flyers. Delventhal went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a home run while Hoffman went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run as well. Saffran had a three-hit game going 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
The Eagles just had one player notch a multi-hit game in Isaac Cherry who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Eight eagles had hits in the game six notched an RBI. Jared Bonfiglio led the team with two RBIs. Recker and Badenhop each sent one over the wall.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday in a Division III Sectional Final. Lake will take on Archbold at home while Eastwood takes on Columbus Grove at home. Both games are slated to start at 5 p.m.