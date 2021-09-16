In a close finish, Lake won the Northern Buckeye Conference boys golf title with 43 points over second-place Otsego (41) and third-place Eastwood (39).
In the team standings, which includes five events, Genoa finished fourth with 30 points followed by Woodmore (24), Elmwood (21) and Rossford (6).
Lake did not win a single league shootout, but at the league tournament at Green Hills Golf Course in Clyde on Tuesday, the Flyers scored 349 to defeat second place Otsego (359), giving the Flyers the championship. Lake and Eastwood had five golfers each selected to the All-NBC team while Otsego had three.
Lake golfer Ben Luoma is first team All-NBC, averaging 42.5 strokes per nine. Joining him on the first team are NBC Player of the Year Jake Ewerson (Genoa), 40.8; Tristan Schuerman (Eastwood), 40.8; Michael Budge (Otsego), 39.8; Aaron Miller (Woodmore), 41; and Duane Perkins (Woodmore), 43.8.
Second team selections are Chaz Timko (Otsego), 41.7; Jon Huston (Genoa), 43.5; Myles Lowe (Lake), 43.4;Ryan Wagner (Lake), 44.8; Zach Buehler (Woodmore), 44.9; and Chase Osborn (Lake), 45.3.
Honorable mention choices include Lucas Gallaher (Eastwood), 46.9; Trent Marten (Eastwood), 48; Tegan Tyson (Elmwood); Ethan Edelbrock (Eastwood), 46.6; Jack Walsh (Lake), 49.2; and Carson Hollar (Otsego), 48.5.
At the NBC tournament, Eastwood shot 364 to finish third, followed by Genoa (368), Woodmore (378) and Elmwood (380). Rossford had only three golfers participate and did not have a team score.
Lake was led at the tournament by Luoma, who was medalist, shooting 40-39-79. Wagner shot 42-44-86, followed by Lowe (46-44-90), Walsh (43-51-94), Osborn (47-48-95) and Carson DeLauter (54-57-111).
For Otsego, Budge shot 41-45-86 to finish in sixth place. Other Knights were Timko (44-43-87), Hollar (44-46-90), Adam Kosinski (48-48-96), Wes Kellermeier (49-55-104) and Trey Studer (55-53-108).
Schuerman was the top golfer for the Eagles, finishing fourth with a 43-41-84. Other Eastwood golfers were Marten (42-50-92), Buehler (43-50-93), Gallaher (49-46-95), Ethan Patchett (51-46-97) and Edelbrock (56-46-102).
For the Royals, Tegan Tyson scored 47-44-91 followed by Kade Lentz (44-48-92), Nathan Abke (50-46-96), Allen Sterling (50-51-101), Kameron Kingery (54-48-102) and Tommy Tyson (56-56-112).
For Rossford, Brody Nusbaum shot 54-47-101, Garette Murphree scored 54-53-107 and Kaidyn Herrick shot 62-51-113.