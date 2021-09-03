MILLBURY — Lake boys soccer improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference after defeating Rossford, 3-1, Thursday.
inside Lake’s Gene Ward Track, the NBC matchup pitted two inexperienced teams — Lake has three seniors and started three freshmen and Rossford has four seniors and started four freshmen.
“We’re young and we are learning. It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it,” Lake coach Brian Reed said.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the NBC.
Lake junior forward Zachary Buschmann, freshman back Greyson Reed and sophomore forward Gael Rios scored one goal apiece, but it was a breakaway by Rossford senior Logan Vargo that made things interesting.
Vargo beat his defender and scored unassisted to close Lake’s lead to one goal, 2-1, with 13:36 remaining.
Reed knew Vargo was the guy the Flyers had to shut down.
“Vargo is really solid, and I knew that (senior midfielder) David (Eva) was going to be a workhorse in the middle, and their two center backs are solid. We just dug deep and did what we needed to do,” Reed said.
Thirty-five seconds after Vargo scored, he was involved in a collision and had to leave the game because of an injury, although Rossford coach Pete Wilson said afterward that Vargo will be fine.
During the final 13-plus minutes, both teams played like they were gassed, and Reed noticed. Each team had only four shots on goal in the second half thanks to slow play.
“I was hoping they would get a little more energy and pick up the pace a little bit. At the pace we were playing, we were playing a little tired and conditioning would help us,” Reed said.
Two minutes and 19 seconds after Vargo’s goal, Lake sophomore forward Jackson Gladieux sent a lead pass to Rios, who beat Rossford freshman goalkeeper Gunner Spears and scored the Flyers’ third goal, giving Lake some breathing room.
Lake junior midfielder Kaiden Reed, who leads the team with 18 points (seven goals, four assists) this season, had five shots on goal but did not score. Kaiden, the coach’s son, was more pleased about getting the win.
“We’re young and we have one senior start so obviously that means a lot. Any win in the league pretty much counts. We have a tough league — a bunch of aggressive, athletic kids,” Kaiden said.
Kaiden said he was pleased with the play of his defense and junior goalkeeper Holden Wodrich, who had six saves. Lake outshot Rossford 13-8, including one shot by Eva that hit the crossbar.
Eva, who fought hard to control midfield, had three shots on goal and Vargo had two.
“For sure, Logan Vargo is a good player,” Kaiden said. “He knows what he’s doing, and we have a young defensive line … we’re inexperienced on this club in that, so it really helped.”
Buschmann scored Lake’s first goal with 30:19 remaining in the first half. Gladieux and Rios were controlling play on the left side, and flipped it over to Buschmann, who nailed a shot right of Rossford senior Isaac Clark, the Bulldogs’ starting keeper.
Less than 15 minutes later, Vargo was fouled in the goalkeeper’s box, and he had a chance to tie with a penalty kick, but Wodrich dived to make the stop.
Then, Lake got its turn at a penalty kick and converted early in the second half.
Rios was fouled in the box with 30:32 remaining in the game, and Reed’s penalty kick went right of the Rossford keeper and found the back of the net, putting the Flyers up 2-0.
Wilson liked the fight in his team, but was not pleased with his team’s overall play.
“It was a competitive game. It was two teams that want to win,” Wilson said. “It was a good game, it’s just that we are young and inexperienced, and they need to learn what it takes to finish out a game, or even to start the game well and finish the game up.
“They came out in the second half and played extremely hard, and we are pushing on them. We had plenty of possessions, but … they are scatterbrained and it’s hard. It will be a good learning experience this season with them.”