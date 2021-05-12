ROSSFORD — Lake baseball defeated Rossford Monday 10-5. Cam Hoffman led the way at the plate for the Flyers, going 2-for-2 and driving in four runs.
The Flyers had two players who had three-hit games in the high-powered offensive showdown. Both Tyler Saffran and Richie Hayward went 3-for-4. Saffran had a triple and crossed the plate three times while driving in two runs. Hayward crossed the plate twice and drove in one run.
For Rossford, Brandon Swope led the way going 4-for-4 and driving in a run. Andrew McManus also had a good day, going just 1-for-3 but driving in two runs.
Both teams scored runs early as they each traded a run in the first inning. Lake dropped three runs in the bottom of the second as a Tyler Saffran triple followed by a Richie Hayward single and a Cam Hoffman double drove in three runs.
Rossford fought back immediately and in the very next inning dropped three runs of their own. They got the first four batters of the inning on base via a walk and three-straight singles. A wild pitch got one runner across, then a Swope single and a McManus groundout got the other two in to make it a 4-4 ballgame headed to the bottom of the third.
After a solid inning from Swope on the mound, the game was headed to the fourth still tied and looking like it might be a tightly contested ballgame.
But five runs combined by the Flyers in the fourth and fifth innings, and just one run in the fifth from Rossford broke the game wide open, making the score 9-5 headed to the sixth inning. The Flyers added one more run in the sixth to end the scoring.
Swope was counted with the loss, as after that clean third inning he gave up five earned runs on six hits while striking out and walking five batters in 3.2 innings.
Connor Moore was tabbed with the win for the Flyers as he replaced Hoffman after the third inning and gave up one earned run on just three hits while striking out five and walking three in four innings.
With this win and a doubleheader split with Toledo Christian on Saturday, the Flyers now sit at 11-4, 4-1 NBC while Rossford moves to 3-6, 1-1 NBC with the loss.
Rossford is back in action on Monday with a home contest against Elmwood while Lake will be back in action tonight on the road against the Royals.