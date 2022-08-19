Lake Football

Lake's Joe Clay runs the ball against Eastwood last year.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

MILLBURY — Lake coach Josh Andrews said having several players returning at offensive skilled positions and a strong offensive line will help bolster the team, but the Flyers are still trying to fill spots left open due to graduation.

To be successful. Andrews said his team must become “consistent,” “cannot get behind on the chains,” must execute and have the ability for a balanced pass and rushing attack.

